Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County To Take Part In National Take Back Day

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
Residents can use “Project Medicine Drop” Boxes to dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medications. (Photo courtesy Ocean County)

OCEAN COUNTY – Help save a life by participating in the Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29.

Join the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office in this initiative to get rid of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.

A drop off location will be located at the front of the Ocean County Justice Complex, located at 120 Hooper Ave., in Toms River, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Drop off any of tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. They will also be taking vaping devices but lithium batteries must be removed. They will not be accepting liquids, syringes and illegal drugs.

Since 2010, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has been held bi-annually and the Drug Enforcement Administration and its law enforcement partners have collected 15.2 million pounds of medication.

In April 2022, the public turned in 721,093 pounds of medication to the Drug Enforcement Administration and its 4,427 community partners, at 5,144 collection sites nationwide.

“Take Back Day is an effective tool in reducing the availability of unused medication and prescription drugs. I encourage all of our residents to take advantage of this opportunity to turn these items over to law enforcement,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and other collection sites, visit bit.ly/2021collectionsites.

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
