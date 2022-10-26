Read full article on original website
Onalaska football remains undefeated, advances to Level 3 with 42-12 win over Medford
The Onalaska football team continued its run of dominance as the Hilltoppers cruised to a 42-12 victory over Medford on Friday night. They will host Rice Lake next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
West Salem advances to next round with win over Fox Valley Lutheran
#1 West Salem hosted #5 Fox Valley Lutheran in the 2nd level of the WIAA Football Playoffs. West Salem went into halftime with a 21-7 lead. After the break, Brett McConkey found Brennan Kennedy in the corner of the endzone to make it 28-7. West Salem went on to win...
Westby takes down Aquinas in four sets, advances to sectional final
The Westby volleyball team came out red hot on Thursday night, and the Norsemen held off Aquinas in a dramatic four-set victory at home in the Sectional Semi-Finals. The Norsemen are now 33-1 on the season. They’ll head to St. Croix Falls on Saturday with a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3
The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
West Salem volleyball advances to sectional final with 3-1 win over Platteville
#5 West Salem hosted #6 Platteville in the WIAA High School Volleyball Sectional Semi-Final. West Salem got the win in 4 sets. They’ll move on to face Bloomer in the Sectional Final on October 29. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Tomah scores in extra time to knockout Holmen and advances to sectional final
#5 Tomah hosted #6 Holmen in the WIAA Boys Soccer Sectional Semi-Final. Regulation time wasn’t enough as the teams went to extra time tied at 0-0. Dane Vervoren scored in the 97th to give Tomah the lead, and that’s how it would end. Tomah advances to the sectional...
Families invited to get festive at a ‘Luminary Walk’ in La Crescent
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — This event might just light up your world. The La Crescent Lions Club invites families–decked out in festive Halloween costumes–to a Luminary Walk on Saturday evening. The walk will start at 6 p.m. at the new Wagon Wheel Bridge in La Crescent...
David G. Moore
David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 17, 1960, in La Crosse to Gene and Sharon (Hill) Moore. On May 17, 1986, he married Carrie Shepardson in Hokah, MN. David...
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943 to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
G-E-T Performing Arts Center bringing in variety of professional acts
GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT)– A rural performance venue is expanding its types of performances. G-E-T’s Performing Arts Center has hosted school productions since it opened in November of 2020, but this year the center is bringing in non-school district performers from outside the region. Six professional performances are coming...
Bangor’s historical district now on National Register of Historic Places
BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — An area village is being recognized for its timeless beauty. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Bangor’s Historic District is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The district–which is only two blocks long–was once a hub for retail sales, banking, and professional services...
Brad Pfaff responds to Derrick Van Orden’s comments on Christianity
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — During a recent campaign stop in Sparta, Republican candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden said Leftists cannot be Christians. He said, “There are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.”
