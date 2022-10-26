Why do so many people insist on exaggerating the bad things in our society and dismissing the good things?. A father with two young children told me his son didn’t want to go outside to ride his bike. When asked why, the boy said he heard on TV that the governor had released all the criminals from prison. Then the boy asked, “Dad, what’s a rapist?” The dad’s response was to turn off the TV, at least until the elections are over.

1 DAY AGO