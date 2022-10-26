Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching friend Mariah Carey sing while they eat Chinese food
Millie Bobby Brown loves watching her friend Mariah Carey burst into song while they eat Chinese food together. The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress, 18, revealed she has struck up a friendship with the singer, 53, during an appearance on Thursday’s edition (28.10.22) of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
KXLY
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after chance meeting
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after a chance meeting in a park. The 47-year-old actress has told how her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight – who she shares with her ex Will Kopelman – were playing in a park in London, where she shot her latest film, when they sparked up conversation with another little girl, who happened to be Victoria and David Beckham’s 11-year-old daughter Harper.
KXLY
Katy Perry says eyelid ‘mishap’ was a ‘party trick’
Katy Perry says the moment she appeared to get her eyelid stuck during her Las Vegas residency was a “broken doll eye party trick”. The singer, 38, seemed to suffer the glitch on Monday (24.10.22), prompting fans to say she had experienced a “mechanical failure” and joke she had been replaced by a cyborg.
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
KXLY
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott ‘are having another baby together’
Nick Cannon is reportedly set to become a father again. Alyssa Scott has taken to social media to announce her latest pregnancy, and according to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Nick is the father of her unborn baby. Alyssa posted a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, and she...
KXLY
Daniel Radcliffe says playing Weird Al Yankovic was ‘liberating’
Daniel Radcliffe found playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to be a “liberating” experience. The 33-year-old actor stars as the singer in the new biopic film, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’, but Daniel didn’t feel under any extra pressure in the role. Daniel – who...
KXLY
Smash star Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music
Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music. The 38-year-old actress is married to record producer David Foster,72, and made her name as runner-up on ‘American Idol’ in 2006 before going on to star alongside Megan Hilty in musical drama series ‘Smash’ but explained that she and her husband only really like to play music when they are hosting dinner parties.
KXLY
David Foster has ‘ no regrets’ about becoming a dad again in his 70s
David Foster has insisted he has no regrets about becoming a dad again in his 70s. The music mogul was 71 when his wife Katharine McPhee gave birth to their son Rennie in 2021 and he’s adamant parenting later in life is very “different” to when he was raising his now grown-up children as he’s working less and is determined to spend as much time as possible with his little boy.
KXLY
Matthew Perry apologises for Keanu Reeves death jibe
Matthew Perry has apologised for his death jibe to Keanu Reeves. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, backtracked after it emerged he had written in his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ about celebrity drugs casualties: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
KXLY
David Guetta ‘splits from actress Jessica Ledon’
David Guetta has reportedly split from his girlfriend Jessica Ledon. The 54-year-old DJ and the 30-year-old actress have called time on their romance after seven years together. A source close to the DJ told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “David had grown apart from Jess and their lifestyles just weren’t...
KXLY
Millie Mackintosh launches an edit with Very.
Millie Mackintosh has launched an edit with Very. The ex ‘Made in Chelsea’ star curated a line of her top 30 pieces – starting from £25 – from the online retailer and is available for purchase from Thursday (27.10.2022). The 33-year-old influencer – who is...
KXLY
Selena Gomez ‘didn’t know how to cope with bipolar disorder’
Selena Gomez deals with her bipolar disorder on a “day by day” basis. The 30-year-old pop star has opened up about her experience of living with the disorder – which causes extreme mood swings – in her new documentary, ‘My Mind and Me’. In...
KXLY
Lil Nas X thanked Adam Lambert for his public support
Lil Nas X appreciates “all the love” that Adam Lambert has shown him. The 23-year-old star has revealed that he actually reached out to Adam, 40, to thank him for his complimentary comments. He said: “I know Adam, we’ve met a couple of times. I did thank him...
KXLY
Lauren Jauregui ‘healed’ after split from Ty Dolla $ign
Lauren Jauregui has “healed” after her break-up from Ty Dolla $ign. The 26-year-old star dated Ty between 2017 and 2019, and Lauren insists that she’s now moved on from their romance. Discussing her song ‘Always Love’, Lauren shared: “I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are...
KXLY
Richard Kyte: A steady diet of horror is bad for society
Why do so many people insist on exaggerating the bad things in our society and dismissing the good things?. A father with two young children told me his son didn’t want to go outside to ride his bike. When asked why, the boy said he heard on TV that the governor had released all the criminals from prison. Then the boy asked, “Dad, what’s a rapist?” The dad’s response was to turn off the TV, at least until the elections are over.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
Comments / 0