Princeton, NJ

Daily Princetonian

Austrian ambassador Alexander Kmentt speaks on nuclear escalation in Ukraine

Alexander Kmentt, an ambassador from the Austrian Foreign Ministry, spoke at a public lecture presented by the Program on Science and Global Security and the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The lecture, hosted in Robertson Hall, discussed the possibility of nuclear escalation in...
The Hill

US releases oldest detainee from Guantanamo Bay after 17 years

The Department of Defense announced on Saturday that it had released Saifullah Paracha from the Guantanamo Bay detention facility after 17 years. He was successfully repatriated and moved back to Pakistan after a nearly seven week-long process to fulfill transfer requirements. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Congress Sept. 12...

