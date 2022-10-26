ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomfret, MD

Pomfret, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Pomfret.

The Northern High School volleyball team will have a game with Maurice J McDonough High School on October 26, 2022, 13:30:00.

Northern High School
Maurice J McDonough High School
October 26, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Northern High School volleyball team will have a game with Maurice J McDonough High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.

Northern High School
Maurice J McDonough High School
October 26, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
greenbeltnewsreview.com

School Boundary Changes Impact Greenbelt Elementary and Middle

On October 13, the Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) Board met at a worksession to discuss the School Boundary Initiative and hear the previously selected school utilization proposal from Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson. The primary issue the initiative is seeking to address pertains to the over- and under-utilization of school buildings. Goldson emphasized that the current proposal represents the recommendation of the school system’s Boundary Advisory Committee and the consulting group hired by the school system.
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

School Bus Involved In Multi-Vehicle Charles County Crash, Multiple Hospitalizations Reported

A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charles County left several with injuries on Thursday afternoon, according to the school district. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Crain Highway near the area of Marshalls Corner in White Plains, the bus was involved in the crash with four other vehicles, leaving at least eight, including several students, with varying injuries, according to NBC Washington.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

MISSING: Nasir Mason Gullett, 17, Has Been Located

UPDATE – Mr. Gullett has been located and is safe. LPPD thanks the public for the assistance. LA PLATA, Md. — The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Nasir Mason Gullett. Gullett is described as being 17 years old, standing six feet...
LA PLATA, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd

Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something

BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy