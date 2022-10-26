Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha’s Vineyard woman receives court honor
Eileen Moriarty, a Martha’s Vineyard woman who works for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, was honored for excellence in community outreach and prevention by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins Thursday at a ceremony at the John Joseph Moakley Courthouse in Boston, according to a press release. Moriarty,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Island couple to speak at Heroes gala
Ellen and David Berube of Martha’s Vineyard will be the keynote speakers at the Heroes in Transition (HIT) fall gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Coonamessett Inn in Falmouth. Heroes in Transition is a Cape-based organization that was founded by the parents of U.S. Marine Capt. Eric Jones after his death in 2009. The nonprofit, now in its 13th year, provides support to veterans, service members, and military families that is not readily available through other organizations. Among the programs offered are an equine therapy program, financial assistance, fishing excursions, and a canine co-pilot program.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Raider on the move
On Friday night at about 11 pm, part of Five Corners was partially closed to traffic as shipwrights and volunteers, under Capt. Bob Douglas’ observation, moved the old Cornish vessel, Raider. An owner of many storied wooden vessels, Douglas had kept Raider preserved for decades in his Vineyard Haven warehouse. Crew from nearby Gannon & Benjamin were among the volunteers at work with sledge hammers and pry bars, coaxing steel over rollers to incrementally forward. At one point Water Street was completely closed as the vessel fully emerged from the warehouse, stern-first, turned, and then led with its bow toward Beach Street Extension. Preparations went on throughout the day on Friday causing a bit of a curiosity as passersby attempted to get a glimpse of what was going on.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury School kid spots gun in backpack, arrest made
The vigilance of a Tisbury School student helped Tisbury and West Tisbury Police seize marijuana from a suspect at a construction site Friday. The student was at a Franklin Street bus stop and spied what appeared to be a long gun protruding from a man’s backpack, according to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Firefighters stop smoldering chair from spreading fire
West Tisbury firefighters stopped a small electrical fire Wednesday night at Arrowhead Farm that threatened to become a house fire. Firefighters were called to a house at the farm at around 8:20 pm based on a report of second floor smoke. Caretakers suspected a lit fireplace, West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico said. Chief Pachico decided to call for a first alarm structure fire out of an abundance of caution, mustering Tisbury, Edgartown, and Chilmark firefighters. A fireplace or chimney fire didn’t entirely make sense as light smoke was descending from the second story of the house, Chief Pachico said. Firefighters struggled to identify the source of the smoke as they explored the house.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS approves 25-member building committee
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee at a single-item meeting Thursday approved a slate of 25 members to serve on a building committee for a new high school. In establishing the building committee, the school committee is reaching a significant milestone in a five-year process to eventually build a new regional high school with the help of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). The high school is currently involved in the MSBA Core building program, which could provide tens of millions of dollars in subsidies based on the level of need of the district.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shared-use lease for shellfish program questioned
The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved a shared-use agreement for Vern Welch’s Menemsha dock lease with the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group during a Thursday afternoon meeting. After the vote, The Times questioned whether board chair Juli Vanderhoop should have disclosed her relationship with the shellfish group before voting.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC to request budget increase
A letter sent from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission to the Island’s select boards and finance committees relays an intention, in the near future, to pursue increasing the commission’s budget. This comes after the MVC has been inundated with a high number of lawsuits from project applicants filing appeals to the commission’s final decisions.
