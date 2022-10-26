On Friday night at about 11 pm, part of Five Corners was partially closed to traffic as shipwrights and volunteers, under Capt. Bob Douglas’ observation, moved the old Cornish vessel, Raider. An owner of many storied wooden vessels, Douglas had kept Raider preserved for decades in his Vineyard Haven warehouse. Crew from nearby Gannon & Benjamin were among the volunteers at work with sledge hammers and pry bars, coaxing steel over rollers to incrementally forward. At one point Water Street was completely closed as the vessel fully emerged from the warehouse, stern-first, turned, and then led with its bow toward Beach Street Extension. Preparations went on throughout the day on Friday causing a bit of a curiosity as passersby attempted to get a glimpse of what was going on.

