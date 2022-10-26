Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Video shows shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team after father murdered
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam and drone footage released on Friday shows an August shootout between a man and Glendale officers after police say he shot and killed his father. On Aug. 25, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. from 26-year-old Rafael Vargas-Olvera inside a home near...
Mother, son were suspected of stealing power from APS. Then MCSO allegedly found a bunker full of guns, drugs
WADDELL, Ariz. — A 61-year-old woman and her son are behind bars after Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives found an arsenal of weapons and drugs in an underground bunker at their business. Detectives say on Tuesday, MCSO served a search warrant this week on the Hole in One RV,...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 23...
AZFamily
Suspect behind Hobbs’ campaign break-in may have been squatting at nearby office building
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of breaking into Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters may have been squatting in a nearby office building for the past week. The burglary at Hobbs’ office is making national headlines, and it doesn’t seem to have been politically motivated. Surveillance video...
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting at police officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at officers in a parking lot Thursday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight. Police say two officers were leaving the parking lot in a patrol car when 38-year-old Harry Denman approached the car and started talking to them. The officers told Denman they needed to leave to respond to another call and began to back out of the parking spot. Police say that’s when Denman pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at the patrol car.
AZFamily
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Soccer coach helps save grandmother’s life after being hit by stray bullet in Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the suspect that shot a woman during a soccer practice at a Phoenix park Tuesday night. Club Tigres Soccer Coach Brenda Mendoza helped keep the victim alive until first responders showed up. She says it was a typical soccer practice at Cielito park until it was interrupted. “This has always been one of my fears,” she said. “We’ve been practicing at this park for more than 10 years.”
AZFamily
“His actions were irresponsible”: Mesa family wants teen tried as an adult after killing woman
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are hearing from the family of 20-year-old Elena Hernandez, who was shot and killed by a teenager who police say was playing with a gun. This happened on Monday afternoon at the entrance of the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Her father tragically found...
AZFamily
Mother left her 5-month-old baby home alone while she drank, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a woman left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday in Mesa to go out and drink. Police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads after receiving calls around 2:20 p.m. about a possible drunk driver. After being put in handcuffs for suspected DUI, Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone, according to court documents. Officers drove to her home in east Mesa, near Signal Butte and Ray roads, and said they could hear a child crying from outside of the house. Police entered the home, got the child and then called the Department of Child Safety and waited for a family member to take custody of the baby, who was uninjured.
AZFamily
Woman injured after shooting in El Mirage; suspect in custody
Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project. Election Deadline: Friday is last day to request a ballot in the mail. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Forty new early voting locations...
AZFamily
Domestic violence suspect killed in shootout with Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a domestic violence suspect is dead after Tempe officers shot him in a Mesa neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police say that just before 1 p.m., Tempe officers were called out near Rural and Guadalupe roads for reports of an aggravated assault. Officers arrived and found a 40-year-old woman with “significant injuries,” investigators said. The woman told police her boyfriend, 41-year-old Breen Reiss, got into a fight while he and another person were driving around the area for their pool cleaning business.
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of shooting Circle K employee after shoplifting from store
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after El Mirage police say she shot a Circle K employee for catching her shoplifting early Friday morning. Officers say they arrested 23-year-old Kiana Viola after an officer recognized her. Just before 5:30 a.m., El Mirage and Surprise police...
AZFamily
Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 17...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale man gets 2 life sentences for killing cab driver at casino
PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for killing a cab driver during a carjacking outside a local casino, authorities said. Gabriel Milford Kavoka, 39, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and carjacking resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
Road rage shooting leaves 8-year-old girl in critical condition
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
AZFamily
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their Waddell RV storage facility on Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage near 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road, right off Northern Parkway. Deputies had been investigating the business for over a year because the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.
AZFamily
Mother smoked powdered fentanyl in Surprise hotel room before son hospitalized, police say
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation ended with a mother arrested on Wednesday when Surprise police found 2.4 grams of fentanyl, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside a hotel room after a boy was hospitalized. Around 11 a.m., the Surprise Police Department said officers were called to a hotel room at a Days Inn near Bell and El Mirage roads. When officers arrived, an unresponsive 12-year-old boy was taken to Banner Thunderbird Hospital.
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police looking for suspect who stole French Bulldog from woman in violent incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a French Bulldog that was stolen weeks ago. According to a statement released on Oct. 25, the incident happened at a manufactured home park in the area of 63rd Avenue and Maryland, just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Comments / 0