Seven Fields, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cranberryeagle.com

Stream improvement project completed in Cranberry park

CRANBERRY TWP — The stream that winds its way through the Cranberry Community Park should flow easier moving forward, thanks to a recent Cranberry Township Public Works and Engineering stream bank improvement project. A video detailing the work done on the stream was presented at a Cranberry Township board...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

First responders memorialized

BUTLER TWP — Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel said he finally became a volunteer firefighter because of Bradley Holmes, who was at the scene of a fire that destroyed Boozel’s Harrisville house in 2008. Holmes, who was a member of Pine Township Engine Company, died shortly after aiding...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

SRU center hosting Dress for Success events

The Dress for Success boutique in the Holly Pointe Building saw five or six women come in every week to browse the racks in search of clothing to wear for job interviews or to supplement their current workplace wardrobes. That number was dwarfed by the 25 to 30 women who attend the mobile and pop-up clothing distribution events hosted by the organization.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

AHN Grove City plans $20 million expansion

A hospital that serves the Shenango Valley plans to make a $20 million investment in its future. Allegheny Health Network officials said the money will be used to expand the Grove City emergency department, as well as other improvements. Among the biggest improvements will be almost doubling the number of...
GROVE CITY, PA
tubecityonline.com

Local Business Recovering After Explosion

Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
MCKEESPORT, PA
cranberryeagle.com

PennDOT to hold job fair in Butler

Anyone seeking employment can attend a job fair from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the state Department of Transportation District 10 office in Butler. The Butler County Maintenance Office, 351 New Castle Road, is looking for full-time and winter-equipment operators and seasonal radio dispatcher positions. Equipment operator...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Tribune-Review

102-year-old former bank building on market in Verona

In the market for a building with serious pillar presence?. A former bank in downtown Verona that towers above its neighboring buildings along Allegheny River Boulevard is listed for sale at $424,900. The property was previously a PNC bank and most recently the Verona Variety Store. It originally listed for...
VERONA, PA
pgh2o.com

Engineering Report: Complying with Stormwater Regulations

Across about 25% of Pittsburgh, sewage and stormwater are routed into separate underground sewer pipes. When it rains, stormwater enters inlets and storm sewer pipes send it directly to our streams and rivers, along with any harmful pollutants picked up on the ground surface or in the below-ground network. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum hires new school police officer

Plum Borough School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Officer James Miller to the school district’s police department. Miller, whose was hired at the board’s Oct. 25 meeting, will be stationed at Holiday Park Intermediate School for the remainder of this school year. He has been a resident...
PLUM, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Students and their host families have interesting experiences through program

Alessandra Natali never thought she would enjoy going to school so much, but her junior year at Knoch High School has been one of her favorites so far. At her old school, she was in the same classroom all day, and it didn’t have any sports or extracurricular activities to take part in. With high school being so different, she said her education has surprisingly become one of her favorite parts of being in the United States.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

A Beaver County bitcoin mine is hiring — no training needed

MIDLAND, Pa. — In the shadow of a former steel mill, the sound of whirring computers is the sound of money. The Midland Bitcoin mine isn't your average mine. "It's digital currency mining," Mawson Enterprises COO Liam Wilson said. "We use our computing power, as opposed to drilling into the ground and looking for oil or gas or what have you. We're using our computing power to mine for Bitcoin."
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more

Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
SHARPSBURG, PA
WFMJ.com

$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township

A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

