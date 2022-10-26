Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Stream improvement project completed in Cranberry park
CRANBERRY TWP — The stream that winds its way through the Cranberry Community Park should flow easier moving forward, thanks to a recent Cranberry Township Public Works and Engineering stream bank improvement project. A video detailing the work done on the stream was presented at a Cranberry Township board...
cranberryeagle.com
First responders memorialized
BUTLER TWP — Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel said he finally became a volunteer firefighter because of Bradley Holmes, who was at the scene of a fire that destroyed Boozel’s Harrisville house in 2008. Holmes, who was a member of Pine Township Engine Company, died shortly after aiding...
cranberryeagle.com
SRU center hosting Dress for Success events
The Dress for Success boutique in the Holly Pointe Building saw five or six women come in every week to browse the racks in search of clothing to wear for job interviews or to supplement their current workplace wardrobes. That number was dwarfed by the 25 to 30 women who attend the mobile and pop-up clothing distribution events hosted by the organization.
WFMJ.com
AHN Grove City plans $20 million expansion
A hospital that serves the Shenango Valley plans to make a $20 million investment in its future. Allegheny Health Network officials said the money will be used to expand the Grove City emergency department, as well as other improvements. Among the biggest improvements will be almost doubling the number of...
tubecityonline.com
Local Business Recovering After Explosion
Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
cranberryeagle.com
PennDOT to hold job fair in Butler
Anyone seeking employment can attend a job fair from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the state Department of Transportation District 10 office in Butler. The Butler County Maintenance Office, 351 New Castle Road, is looking for full-time and winter-equipment operators and seasonal radio dispatcher positions. Equipment operator...
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
102-year-old former bank building on market in Verona
In the market for a building with serious pillar presence?. A former bank in downtown Verona that towers above its neighboring buildings along Allegheny River Boulevard is listed for sale at $424,900. The property was previously a PNC bank and most recently the Verona Variety Store. It originally listed for...
PennDOT unveils plans online for 3 bridge replacements in Westmoreland
PennDOT is presenting online plans for three bridge replacement projects in Westmoreland County. The projects are on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield, Route 356 in Allegheny Township and Route 906 in Rostraver. The Hempfield project will replace the East Pittsburgh Street bridge over Route 30 with a single-span prestressed concrete...
pgh2o.com
Engineering Report: Complying with Stormwater Regulations
Across about 25% of Pittsburgh, sewage and stormwater are routed into separate underground sewer pipes. When it rains, stormwater enters inlets and storm sewer pipes send it directly to our streams and rivers, along with any harmful pollutants picked up on the ground surface or in the below-ground network. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum hires new school police officer
Plum Borough School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Officer James Miller to the school district’s police department. Miller, whose was hired at the board’s Oct. 25 meeting, will be stationed at Holiday Park Intermediate School for the remainder of this school year. He has been a resident...
cranberryeagle.com
Students and their host families have interesting experiences through program
Alessandra Natali never thought she would enjoy going to school so much, but her junior year at Knoch High School has been one of her favorites so far. At her old school, she was in the same classroom all day, and it didn’t have any sports or extracurricular activities to take part in. With high school being so different, she said her education has surprisingly become one of her favorite parts of being in the United States.
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
Officials look to market shuttered Westmoreland test track
Westmoreland County officials will continue to pursue development of a $20 million test track facility despite the shuttering of Argo AI, a marquee tenant at the East Huntingdon site. “There’s a strong demand for test track space, and I’m pretty confident we will be able to back-fill this facility with...
New 5-year teachers' contract approved at Fox Chapel Area School District
Fox Chapel Area School District officials have approved a five-year contract extension with the Fox Chapel Educators Association, which sets the average teacher salary in the first year at $104,951. The current five-year agreement was set to expire next July. “We’ve been successful in getting to this point earlier than...
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
Boulevard of the Allies/Parkway East ramp closure set for entire weekend; more detours next week
Construction fatigued Pittsburghers will have another road project and accompanying detour to look out for this weekend. PennDOT has announced the closure of the westbound I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to northbound Boulevard of the Allies from Friday at 8 p.m. continuously through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
wtae.com
A Beaver County bitcoin mine is hiring — no training needed
MIDLAND, Pa. — In the shadow of a former steel mill, the sound of whirring computers is the sound of money. The Midland Bitcoin mine isn't your average mine. "It's digital currency mining," Mawson Enterprises COO Liam Wilson said. "We use our computing power, as opposed to drilling into the ground and looking for oil or gas or what have you. We're using our computing power to mine for Bitcoin."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
WFMJ.com
$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township
A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
Comments / 0