lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Ellender vs. South Lafourche - Varsity Football
Ellender ran past South Lafourche on Friday night in a shootout. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Hahnville vs. Central Lafourche - Varsity Football
Hahnville got a district win over Central Lafourche on Friday night, dropping the Trojans to 1-8 on the season. See photos of the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
houmatimes.com
Friday (and Thursday!) Night Lights: Week 9 high school football scores
With the threat of rain in the forecast, four local games were moved up to Thursday night. All regional games are being played as scheduled.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux pushes past Terrebonne, keeps playoff hopes alive
Thibodaux ran past Terrebonne 47-28 on Friday night, improving to 4-5 on the season and keeping their playoff hopes alive. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is a...
lafourchegazette.com
Gators, Patriots keep playoff hopes alive in Week 9 wins
South Terrebonne left no doubt on Thursday, spoiling a parish rival’s Homecoming and keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Gators crushed H.L. Bourgeois 49-12 on Thursday, improving to 4-5 on the season with a 3rd-straight win. South Terrebonne scored early and often in the win, roaring to a 21-0...
WDSU
HL Bourgeois special needs student’s senior year made memorable by becoming football player
GRAY, La. — A high school student in Gray is having the most memorable senior year. Kai Swan is an honorary member of the homecoming court and is also on the football team. Swan has special needs, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming the big man on campus.
lafourchegazette.com
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux marches early to critical win over Terrebonne
The stakes were clear for Thibodaux in Friday night’s matchup with Terrebonne. It was either win and inch closer to the playoffs or lose and have your hopes ended. Thibodaux is still alive. The Tigers ran past Terrebonne 47-28 on Friday, using explosive plays and timely defense to improve...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Service League presents Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe
The Thibodaux Service League will host their highly anticipated Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe events on Saturday, December 3, at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. “The ladies of Thibodaux Service League invite you to their annual Christmas events, Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe. We look forward...
houmatimes.com
Boo on the Bayou moves event venue
Dare to be scared! We Inspire LA invites you to attend Boo on the Bayou Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The spooktacular event will be held in Houma at the Dumas Auditorium, featuring a special performance of Thriller by 3D Dance Academy and sounds by DJ Will. Due to inclement weather, the event originally scheduled to take place at the Downtown Marina in Houma, announced a new location. “The only thing that’s changed is the location. All the details, and all the fun will be the same,” said We Inspire LA Founder Latoya Walters.
houmatimes.com
Trick or treat yo’ self This Weekend with Community Festivities!
It’s Halloween weekend and there’s something for everyone! Here’s what to do this weekend in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area:. French Food Festival | Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30 | 307 E 5th St., Larose Enjoy an incredible array of local specialty dishes unique to Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and influenced by French/Cajun cuisine. Catch a true Cajun vibe with live music, dancing, and entertainment all weekend long!
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans Dive Bars | NOLA Dive Bars to Check Out
Want to know the best places to find your New Orleans spirits (not the ghost kind)? With nightlife comes a plethora of bars that could be mentioned, but only the best dive bars in NOLA are being highlighted here. Best New Orleans Dive Bars. While there is no shortage of...
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
Louisiana students in custody after racially-motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
houmatimes.com
Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details
Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!. In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
NOLA.com
Historic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton closed just before the pandemic, now it’s coming back
Long before Cajun cooking became a global phenomenon, the Bon Ton restaurant was a beloved destination for these flavors in downtown New Orleans. The restaurant’s history reached back further, to 19th century New Orleans, and it was an enduring part of the local restaurant scene. When its longtime owners,...
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish High School students arrested after racist video circulates on social media
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish School District and the Houma Police Department are investigating a racist video posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. Houma police say a review of the video revealed some students from Terrebonne High School made racist comments about several African American students. Police said,...
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers with LSO Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie just after 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
