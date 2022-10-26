The Georgia-Florida rivalry resumes this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But there's been a recent trend in the games that is bugging ESPN's Rece Davis. In a preview for College GameDay, Davis admitted that the rivalry has featured too many blowouts lately and compared it to a team that takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face. He admitted that he doesn't seem Florida keeping up with Georgia for long tomorrow.

