Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Sporting News
'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,' explained: How the Florida-Georgia rivalry game got its quirky name
"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" may have been abandoned by Georgia, Florida and CBS, but its legacy lives on in the annual SEC East matchup. The rivalry game, arguably the tailgating event of the year, is steeped in tradition. Jacksonville, Fla., becomes a college football town once a year for the raucous renewal at TIAA Bank Field.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023
Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Mandarin Trace Apartments, 3960 Old Sunbeam Road, contractor is Renewal Construction Services LLC, nine renovation permits, $407,151. Ortega Village Apartments, 4754 Ortega Hills Drive, contractor is Tom Trout Inc., 855 square feet, three interior renovation permits, $173,352. Industrial. JAX LNG, 9225 Dames Point Road, contractor is G.A. West & Co....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Stellar promotes Brian Kappele to CEO
Jacksonville-based Stellar Group Inc. announced Oct. 28 that Brian Kappele will become chief executive officer Jan. 1. Kappele has served as president and chief operating officer under CEO Mike Santarone since 2019, Stellar said in a news release. Santarone will become executive chairman on Stellar’s board of directors, the release...
wtoc.com
Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tried and true tradition for some of the most dedicated fans in college sports. The top Rrnked University of Georgia Bulldawgs are in Jacksonville, Fla. preparing to take on the University of Florida Gators with a 3:30 p.m. kick off Saturday on CBS. All in the hopes of hanging on to the rivalries’ trophy - the Okefenokee Oar.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island. Seller: KJB Capital Holding LLC, LMVP LLC and Varuna LLC. Buyer: Providence Construction Co. Buyer: First United Equities Corp. Seller: Northwood Properties of St. Augustine LLC. CLAY. $3,500,000. 839 Lake Asbury Drive, Green Cove Springs. Type: Mission Lake Retreat Center. Parcel size:...
Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claims Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement for a job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, Lakesha Burton, alleged that former candidate Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement in exchange for the undersheriff position. Burton initially made the claim on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross Friday morning before confirming it again with First Coast News. Ross was hosting...
Negotiating new Georgia-Florida game contract: What mayoral candidates are saying
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s mayoral candidates are weighing in on the possibility that Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game could be one of the last hosted here in the Bold City. Republican mayoral candidate Councilmember Al Ferraro and Democratic mayoral candidate Donna Deegan agree that the Georgia-Florida game is worth...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of Q3 2022
About the property: Oceanfront two-story home features five bedrooms, five full and one half-bath, library/office, bonus room, guest apartment, porches, patio, rooftop deck, pool and spa. ST. JOHNS. $8,500,000. 303 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.38 acre. House size: 4,808 square feet. Buyer: Ponte Vedra...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Alta Warehousing permitted to build-out in Park 295 in Northwest Jacksonville
Alta Warehousing & Logistics, also called Project Flavor, is approved to build-out at Building D at Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $974,852. The city issued a permit Oct. 26 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors Inc. to make interior office and tenant improvements to a 435,943-square-foot building in development at 2845 Ignition Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clerks expand property records security service
Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Bishop Kenny stuns Bolles as teams wrap up district titles in Week 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The biggest week of the high school football regular season is in the books, headlined by an upset decades in the making. On Friday night, Bradford, St. Augustine, Suwannee and Trinity Christian wrapped up district championships with easy wins, but the stunner belonged to coach Tim Krause and Bishop Kenny, which edged Bolles 14-13 to win the District 2-2M title in a victory that’s been decades in the making.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit One of Florida’s Last Undeveloped Barrier Islands
From oak tree skeletons on the beach to dense forest, Big Talbot Island State Park is filled with new things to experience. Explore this natural Florida nature preserve on a beautiful barrier island. Many hiking trails wind through the preserve area and the coastal park spots reveal tide pools filled with sea creatures. Visiting this park shows the landscape of Florida’s coastal habitats.
Historical island hidden off Georgia's coast
Sapelo Island is nestled between Savannah and Jacksonville, FL.
Rece Davis Has Honest Reaction To Georgia-Florida Rivalry
The Georgia-Florida rivalry resumes this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But there's been a recent trend in the games that is bugging ESPN's Rece Davis. In a preview for College GameDay, Davis admitted that the rivalry has featured too many blowouts lately and compared it to a team that takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face. He admitted that he doesn't seem Florida keeping up with Georgia for long tomorrow.
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
