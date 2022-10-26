ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morningside men’s basketball aims to bounce back

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Morningside Mustangs men’s basketball team is aiming to bounce back from a 14-12 year while hoping for quality production from the core of Morningside returners.

The Mustangs, who were tabbed sixth in the GPAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, lost the senior duo of Trey Brown and Zach Imig to graduation. The pair combined to average over 22 points per game for Morningside.

But, the Mustangs have plenty of players that can step up and help offset the losses. Headlining the returners is Aidan Vanderloo. The Sioux City native led the team in scoring last season while Mustangs head coach Trent Miller will also have a trio of seniors on the roster, hoping their experience can help the Mustangs take the next step.

“We have a lot of question marks in regards to who is going to step up and fill those spots. But also, that’s really exciting because when you have guys that have the ball in their hands a lot, it forces our other players to grow and go make plays and develop as players and it starts with work in the offseason.” Morningside head coach Trent Miller said.

The Mustangs open their season on the road against Peru State on October 29th.

