Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Mandarin Trace Apartments, 3960 Old Sunbeam Road, contractor is Renewal Construction Services LLC, nine renovation permits, $407,151. Ortega Village Apartments, 4754 Ortega Hills Drive, contractor is Tom Trout Inc., 855 square feet, three interior renovation permits, $173,352. Industrial. JAX LNG, 9225 Dames Point Road, contractor is G.A. West & Co....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Amazon developer explores Craig Airport non-aviation land for Jacksonville delivery center
An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023
Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island. Seller: KJB Capital Holding LLC, LMVP LLC and Varuna LLC. Buyer: Providence Construction Co. Buyer: First United Equities Corp. Seller: Northwood Properties of St. Augustine LLC. CLAY. $3,500,000. 839 Lake Asbury Drive, Green Cove Springs. Type: Mission Lake Retreat Center. Parcel size:...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Alta Warehousing permitted to build-out in Park 295 in Northwest Jacksonville
Alta Warehousing & Logistics, also called Project Flavor, is approved to build-out at Building D at Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $974,852. The city issued a permit Oct. 26 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors Inc. to make interior office and tenant improvements to a 435,943-square-foot building in development at 2845 Ignition Drive.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of Q3 2022
About the property: Oceanfront two-story home features five bedrooms, five full and one half-bath, library/office, bonus room, guest apartment, porches, patio, rooftop deck, pool and spa. ST. JOHNS. $8,500,000. 303 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.38 acre. House size: 4,808 square feet. Buyer: Ponte Vedra...
Get your spooky donuts for Halloween at this San Marco spot!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hey foodies! The Hallo-weekend is upon us and what's Halloween without some sweets?. A San Marco favorite is making an eyeball and graveyard appetizing by working their magic on donuts. Just across the river from the Georgia-Florida game and just in time for Halloween, get ready for Good Dough's spooky treats!
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure...
HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Action News Jax
Interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard to begin construction Nov. 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will begin breaking ground on a large interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) and Kernan Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Southeast Jacksonville road improvement project will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The $17.1 million...
Sporting News
'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,' explained: How the Florida-Georgia rivalry game got its quirky name
"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" may have been abandoned by Georgia, Florida and CBS, but its legacy lives on in the annual SEC East matchup. The rivalry game, arguably the tailgating event of the year, is steeped in tradition. Jacksonville, Fla., becomes a college football town once a year for the raucous renewal at TIAA Bank Field.
First Coast News
PHOTOS: Explore the free haunted trail in Murray Hill area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do in the Murray Hill area this Halloween look no further than the Saunders' haunted trail!. The free attraction is put on by Diana Saunders and her family each year and is located at 4836 Kingsbury Street. Notable features include...
fernandinaobserver.com
Big Career Fair Opportunity in Jacksonville
Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ), CareerSource Northeast Florida and Patriots for Paychecks have partnered to bring job seekers together with local and regional employers who are looking to fill open positions. Representatives from more than 100 companies will attend the Fall Career Fair, including:. Ascension St. Vincent’s. Bank...
Police: Jacksonville Beach trampoline park vandalized, closed until further notice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Altitude Trampoline Park on Jacksonville Beach is closed until further notice after it was broken into and vandalized, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. "I came in to open the park and discovered that it had been vandalized pretty badly...
News4Jax.com
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
Comments / 2