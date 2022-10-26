Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Mandarin Trace Apartments, 3960 Old Sunbeam Road, contractor is Renewal Construction Services LLC, nine renovation permits, $407,151. Ortega Village Apartments, 4754 Ortega Hills Drive, contractor is Tom Trout Inc., 855 square feet, three interior renovation permits, $173,352. Industrial. JAX LNG, 9225 Dames Point Road, contractor is G.A. West & Co....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of Q3 2022
About the property: Oceanfront two-story home features five bedrooms, five full and one half-bath, library/office, bonus room, guest apartment, porches, patio, rooftop deck, pool and spa. ST. JOHNS. $8,500,000. 303 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.38 acre. House size: 4,808 square feet. Buyer: Ponte Vedra...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Planet Fitness coming to North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing a permit application for Planet Fitness at 1102 Dunn Ave., No. 1, in Highland Square in North Jacksonville. A Planet Fitness franchise is the tenant of the 15,726-square-foot space. The build-out cost is estimated at $150,000. The PlanetFitness.com website says the club is coming soon.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Alta Warehousing permitted to build-out in Park 295 in Northwest Jacksonville
Alta Warehousing & Logistics, also called Project Flavor, is approved to build-out at Building D at Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $974,852. The city issued a permit Oct. 26 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors Inc. to make interior office and tenant improvements to a 435,943-square-foot building in development at 2845 Ignition Drive.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023
Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Scooter’s Coffee identifies site in North Jacksonville
JEA received a service availability request for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru coffee kiosk at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville near Yellow Bluff Square. MJ Stokes Consulting LLC of Tampa is the agent. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Stephanie Ferris at FIS in exclusive company
When Stephanie Ferris becomes chief executive officer of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., she will find herself in exclusive company. Not only will Ferris join Regency Centers Corp.’s Lisa Palmer as the only female CEOs of major Jacksonville-based public companies, she also will be one of few women in any city to run a Fortune 500 company.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ponte Vedra Beach house sells for $8.6 million
A Ponte Vedra Beach oceanfront house at 405 Ponte Vedra Blvd. sold Oct. 20 for $8.6 million. Nickolas Stam and Alixe Stamatogiannakis, of 2700 Ocean Drive S. in Jacksonville Beach sold the property to John and Meghan Starling of 326 Ponte Vedra Blvd. of Ponte Vedra Beach. The 2,646-square-foot house...
Action News Jax
Interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard to begin construction Nov. 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will begin breaking ground on a large interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) and Kernan Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Southeast Jacksonville road improvement project will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The $17.1 million...
Action News Jax
HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Stellar promotes Brian Kappele to CEO
Jacksonville-based Stellar Group Inc. announced Oct. 28 that Brian Kappele will become chief executive officer Jan. 1. Kappele has served as president and chief operating officer under CEO Mike Santarone since 2019, Stellar said in a news release. Santarone will become executive chairman on Stellar’s board of directors, the release...
Beaches Leader
Exchange Club cleans up island
On Oct. 22, members of the Beaches Exchange Club and the Jacksonville Exchange Club joined to cleanup Exchange Club Island. Exchange Club Island is a city park located near the foot of the Mathews Bridge. It was designated a city park July 4, 1960, through the efforts of the Exchange Club.
Action News Jax
Tenants allowed back on previously condemned property, but still facing power issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families at an apartment complex in the Love Grove neighborhood are plagued with sewage problems. Residents at Blanchard Apartments have been put through a roller coaster of emotions this week. First, they were told their homes were a public health hazard and they needed to get out of their homes in three days.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clerks expand property records security service
Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
Jacksonville Daily Record
How city faded as a banking headquarters
Jacksonville was known as the banking headquarters of Florida for much of the 20th century, with three major bank headquarters Downtown. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s database, there have been 72 banks with a main office in Jacksonville. However, since 1978, 70 of those “main” offices have...
News4Jax.com
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
Comments / 0