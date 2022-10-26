ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Mandarin Trace Apartments, 3960 Old Sunbeam Road, contractor is Renewal Construction Services LLC, nine renovation permits, $407,151. Ortega Village Apartments, 4754 Ortega Hills Drive, contractor is Tom Trout Inc., 855 square feet, three interior renovation permits, $173,352. Industrial. JAX LNG, 9225 Dames Point Road, contractor is G.A. West & Co....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of Q3 2022

About the property: Oceanfront two-story home features five bedrooms, five full and one half-bath, library/office, bonus room, guest apartment, porches, patio, rooftop deck, pool and spa. ST. JOHNS. $8,500,000. 303 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.38 acre. House size: 4,808 square feet. Buyer: Ponte Vedra...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Planet Fitness coming to North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing a permit application for Planet Fitness at 1102 Dunn Ave., No. 1, in Highland Square in North Jacksonville. A Planet Fitness franchise is the tenant of the 15,726-square-foot space. The build-out cost is estimated at $150,000. The PlanetFitness.com website says the club is coming soon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Alta Warehousing permitted to build-out in Park 295 in Northwest Jacksonville

Alta Warehousing & Logistics, also called Project Flavor, is approved to build-out at Building D at Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $974,852. The city issued a permit Oct. 26 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors Inc. to make interior office and tenant improvements to a 435,943-square-foot building in development at 2845 Ignition Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023

Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s Coffee identifies site in North Jacksonville

JEA received a service availability request for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru coffee kiosk at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville near Yellow Bluff Square. MJ Stokes Consulting LLC of Tampa is the agent. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Stephanie Ferris at FIS in exclusive company

When Stephanie Ferris becomes chief executive officer of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., she will find herself in exclusive company. Not only will Ferris join Regency Centers Corp.’s Lisa Palmer as the only female CEOs of major Jacksonville-based public companies, she also will be one of few women in any city to run a Fortune 500 company.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ponte Vedra Beach house sells for $8.6 million

A Ponte Vedra Beach oceanfront house at 405 Ponte Vedra Blvd. sold Oct. 20 for $8.6 million. Nickolas Stam and Alixe Stamatogiannakis, of 2700 Ocean Drive S. in Jacksonville Beach sold the property to John and Meghan Starling of 326 Ponte Vedra Blvd. of Ponte Vedra Beach. The 2,646-square-foot house...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Stellar promotes Brian Kappele to CEO

Jacksonville-based Stellar Group Inc. announced Oct. 28 that Brian Kappele will become chief executive officer Jan. 1. Kappele has served as president and chief operating officer under CEO Mike Santarone since 2019, Stellar said in a news release. Santarone will become executive chairman on Stellar’s board of directors, the release...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Beaches Leader

Exchange Club cleans up island

On Oct. 22, members of the Beaches Exchange Club and the Jacksonville Exchange Club joined to cleanup Exchange Club Island. Exchange Club Island is a city park located near the foot of the Mathews Bridge. It was designated a city park July 4, 1960, through the efforts of the Exchange Club.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clerks expand property records security service

Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

How city faded as a banking headquarters

Jacksonville was known as the banking headquarters of Florida for much of the 20th century, with three major bank headquarters Downtown. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s database, there have been 72 banks with a main office in Jacksonville. However, since 1978, 70 of those “main” offices have...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy