Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school volleyball regional scoreboard (10-25-22)

By Anthony Mitchell
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the scores from our local high school volleyball regional games on October 25th, 2022:

CLASS 3A

#4 Sioux Center 3, Sheldon 0

#6 Unity Christian 3, #10 Nevada 1

CLASS 4A

#14 Bishop Heelan 3, #10 Norwalk 0

CLASS 5A

#4 Dowling Catholic 3, #13 Sioux City North 1

