Antioch, CA

KCRA.com

Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Speedway Digest

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville

BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
InsideHook

Where This Oakland Pitmaster Eats on His Days Off

For chef and pitmaster Matt Horn, the heart and soul of cooking is encompassed by one word: community. “I have been fortunate enough to be able to enjoy the love and connection that barbecue has afforded me and my family,” he says, “and I feel it’s important to pass down that knowledge.”
OAKLAND, CA
sfonthebay.com

The Experience, Pinole: BearClaw Bakery & Cafe News

Now serving local craft beer and wine Wed – Sat from 5-9pm, BearClaw offers an evening menu of pizza, tacos and tots!. They are honored and excited to serve local brewmaster, Paul Brown’s, beer! After winning a local brewing competition, Del Cielo Brewing Co. in Martinez began brewing and selling his winning lager.
PINOLE, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Digger’s Diner

(KRON) — Where do you go in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate the Halloween spirit, but enjoy a candy-free meal. Your answer is Digger’s Diner. The diner features a dining room in the back called “the graveyard” all year long, not just on Halloween. For more, watch Dine & Dine using the video player above.
KRON4 News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
calmatters.network

Chick-fil-A pulls out of one proposed location in Dublin

Fast-food chain restaurant Chick-fil-A has moved forward with one of its two proposed locations in Dublin while discontinuing the other. Chick-fil-A had previously been in talks with the city since 2021 for two new drive-thru eateries in Dublin by replacing two closed restaurant sites — the old Black Angus in Hacienda Crossings and the former McNamara’s Steak and Chop House on San Ramon Road.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Danville PD officer Andrew Hall could be charged Friday in shooting case

(BCN) — Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will announce Friday whether to charge former Danville police officer Andrew Hall with crimes relating to Hall shooting and killing Tyrell Wilson on March 13, 2021. Wilson, a 33-year-old transient with mental health issues, was allegedly throwing rocks from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville […]
DANVILLE, CA
FOX40

Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
sftimes.com

Woman set on fire in Antioch identified

A young woman whose body was set on fire in Antioch has been identified. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was reported missing on October 16 to the Antioch Police Department. The next day, her body was found burning on a paved walking trail near Lopez Drive. “To take her body and put...
ANTIOCH, CA
The Richmond Standard

El Cerrito’s 514 Lounge to reopen

The 514 Lounge in El Cerrito, popular among East Bay residents, is set to reopen on Thursday following a hiatus prompted by the pandemic. The neighborhood lounge is located at 11236 San Pablo Ave, near the intersection of Potrero Avenue. The business will restart by opening from 4 p.m. to...
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig overturns in Fremont collision; Mowry Ave. traffic blocked

FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours. 
FREMONT, CA
