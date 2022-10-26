Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Studio Owner Uses Small Label To Foster Connection, Creativity, And CollaborationVince MartellacciOakland, CA
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville
BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
Where This Oakland Pitmaster Eats on His Days Off
For chef and pitmaster Matt Horn, the heart and soul of cooking is encompassed by one word: community. “I have been fortunate enough to be able to enjoy the love and connection that barbecue has afforded me and my family,” he says, “and I feel it’s important to pass down that knowledge.”
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Man Involved in Altercation With Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe Says “No Punches Thrown”
At around 2:30 pm Tuesday, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was allegedly involved in an altercation with an Antioch resident after a Chamber of Commerce event in the City of Antioch. The verbal altercation occurred in the parking lot of the Lone Tree Golf Course and Event Center after the Antioch...
smobserved.com
Mountain Lion Raids Brentwood Golf Course, Filmed Galloping Across the Golfing Green
The Brentwood Golf Course was shut down Thursday afternoon, as authorities looked for a mountain lion who had been spotted on the course. A mountain lion was seen sprinting across the golf course at the Brentwood Country Club after an initial sighting prompted the lockdown of a nearby elementary school, the LAPD said.
sfonthebay.com
The Experience, Pinole: BearClaw Bakery & Cafe News
Now serving local craft beer and wine Wed – Sat from 5-9pm, BearClaw offers an evening menu of pizza, tacos and tots!. They are honored and excited to serve local brewmaster, Paul Brown’s, beer! After winning a local brewing competition, Del Cielo Brewing Co. in Martinez began brewing and selling his winning lager.
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Digger’s Diner
(KRON) — Where do you go in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate the Halloween spirit, but enjoy a candy-free meal. Your answer is Digger’s Diner. The diner features a dining room in the back called “the graveyard” all year long, not just on Halloween. For more, watch Dine & Dine using the video player above.
‘Racist/hateful’ comment written on wall of Oakland elementary school
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A comment that was described as “hateful” and “racist” was found on the bathroom wall of an Oakland elementary school, according to a letter written to families that was obtained by KRON4. The incident happened at Thornhill Elementary School, located at 5880 Thornhill Drive. “I write today because all of us […]
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild
A young male mountain lion that was found wandering the streets of Brentwood, California, yesterday, taking residents of the busy city by surprise, has safely been relocated back into the wild. WAN talked to Tim Daly, the Information Officer for the South Coast Region of the California Fish and Wildlife...
12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
calmatters.network
Chick-fil-A pulls out of one proposed location in Dublin
Fast-food chain restaurant Chick-fil-A has moved forward with one of its two proposed locations in Dublin while discontinuing the other. Chick-fil-A had previously been in talks with the city since 2021 for two new drive-thru eateries in Dublin by replacing two closed restaurant sites — the old Black Angus in Hacienda Crossings and the former McNamara’s Steak and Chop House on San Ramon Road.
iheart.com
Ygnacio Valley High Football Team Loses 84-0, Coach Blasts Rival Team
On Friday night there was a football game between two Contra Costa Schools, College Park vs Ygnacio Valley High. The final score Friday night: College Park 84, Ygnacio Valley 0. The coach for Ygnacio is now blasting the other coach & team for "trying to reach 100 points." You can...
Danville PD officer Andrew Hall could be charged Friday in shooting case
(BCN) — Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will announce Friday whether to charge former Danville police officer Andrew Hall with crimes relating to Hall shooting and killing Tyrell Wilson on March 13, 2021. Wilson, a 33-year-old transient with mental health issues, was allegedly throwing rocks from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville […]
SFist
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
Powerball ticket matching 5 of 5 numbers sold in Bay Area, worth more than $1.5 million
CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One lucky Powerball player in the Bay Area matched 5 of 5 numbers in Wednesday night's draw to win more than $1.5 million.
Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
sftimes.com
Woman set on fire in Antioch identified
A young woman whose body was set on fire in Antioch has been identified. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was reported missing on October 16 to the Antioch Police Department. The next day, her body was found burning on a paved walking trail near Lopez Drive. “To take her body and put...
El Cerrito’s 514 Lounge to reopen
The 514 Lounge in El Cerrito, popular among East Bay residents, is set to reopen on Thursday following a hiatus prompted by the pandemic. The neighborhood lounge is located at 11236 San Pablo Ave, near the intersection of Potrero Avenue. The business will restart by opening from 4 p.m. to...
Big rig overturns in Fremont collision; Mowry Ave. traffic blocked
FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours.
