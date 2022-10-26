Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
Action News Jax
Hart Bridge ramps open; Georgia-Florida fans at RV City miss additional lot space
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The party at RV City is in full swing and if you’re driving around in the area, you’re also going to notice that the ramps on the Hart Bridge are back open. Fans who are in Jacksonville for the Georgia-Florida game say while they...
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure...
News4Jax.com
Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
Police: Jacksonville Beach trampoline park vandalized, closed until further notice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Altitude Trampoline Park on Jacksonville Beach is closed until further notice after it was broken into and vandalized, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. "I came in to open the park and discovered that it had been vandalized pretty badly...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Amazon developer explores Craig Airport non-aviation land for Jacksonville delivery center
An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Action News Jax
Interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard to begin construction Nov. 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will begin breaking ground on a large interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) and Kernan Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Southeast Jacksonville road improvement project will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The $17.1 million...
Get your spooky donuts for Halloween at this San Marco spot!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hey foodies! The Hallo-weekend is upon us and what's Halloween without some sweets?. A San Marco favorite is making an eyeball and graveyard appetizing by working their magic on donuts. Just across the river from the Georgia-Florida game and just in time for Halloween, get ready for Good Dough's spooky treats!
Jacksonville firefighters responding to house fire in Brentwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded Friday morning to a house fire in the Brentwood area. JFRD said crews responded to the 300 block of West 21st Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The house sustained fire, water, and smoke damage, JFRD said.
News4Jax.com
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023
Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
Beaches Leader
Exchange Club cleans up island
On Oct. 22, members of the Beaches Exchange Club and the Jacksonville Exchange Club joined to cleanup Exchange Club Island. Exchange Club Island is a city park located near the foot of the Mathews Bridge. It was designated a city park July 4, 1960, through the efforts of the Exchange Club.
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
Action News Jax
One shot in possible argument at San Juan apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an investigation into a shooting in a San Juan apartment complex located at 6595 San Juan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When arriving at the...
First Coast News
PHOTOS: Explore the free haunted trail in Murray Hill area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do in the Murray Hill area this Halloween look no further than the Saunders' haunted trail!. The free attraction is put on by Diana Saunders and her family each year and is located at 4836 Kingsbury Street. Notable features include...
ng-sportingnews.com
'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,' explained: How the Florida-Georgia rivalry game got its quirky name
"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" may have been abandoned by Georgia, Florida and CBS, but its legacy lives on in the annual SEC East matchup. The rivalry game, arguably the tailgating event of the year, is steeped in tradition. Jacksonville, Fla., becomes a college football town once a year for the raucous renewal at TIAA Bank Field.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Planet Fitness coming to North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing a permit application for Planet Fitness at 1102 Dunn Ave., No. 1, in Highland Square in North Jacksonville. A Planet Fitness franchise is the tenant of the 15,726-square-foot space. The build-out cost is estimated at $150,000. The PlanetFitness.com website says the club is coming soon.
Historical island hidden off Georgia's coast
Sapelo Island is nestled between Savannah and Jacksonville, FL.
