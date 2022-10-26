ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Amazon developer explores Craig Airport non-aviation land for Jacksonville delivery center

An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023

Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Beaches Leader

Exchange Club cleans up island

On Oct. 22, members of the Beaches Exchange Club and the Jacksonville Exchange Club joined to cleanup Exchange Club Island. Exchange Club Island is a city park located near the foot of the Mathews Bridge. It was designated a city park July 4, 1960, through the efforts of the Exchange Club.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

One shot in possible argument at San Juan apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an investigation into a shooting in a San Juan apartment complex located at 6595 San Juan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When arriving at the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,' explained: How the Florida-Georgia rivalry game got its quirky name

"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" may have been abandoned by Georgia, Florida and CBS, but its legacy lives on in the annual SEC East matchup. The rivalry game, arguably the tailgating event of the year, is steeped in tradition. Jacksonville, Fla., becomes a college football town once a year for the raucous renewal at TIAA Bank Field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Planet Fitness coming to North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing a permit application for Planet Fitness at 1102 Dunn Ave., No. 1, in Highland Square in North Jacksonville. A Planet Fitness franchise is the tenant of the 15,726-square-foot space. The build-out cost is estimated at $150,000. The PlanetFitness.com website says the club is coming soon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

