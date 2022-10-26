ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerton, AZ

Speedway Digest

“The Wait” is Lifted: Axsom Wins First USAC Sprint Race in 8th Months at Western World Night #1

More often than not, the most preferred method of ending a drought isn’t one that involves heading straight into the desert. However, Emerson Axsom found the arid surroundings of southwestern Arizona quite replenishing on Friday night during the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance & Avanti at Somerton’s Cocopah Speedway.
SOMERTON, AZ
Speedway Digest

Bacon Tops Thursday’s USAC Western World Practice at Cocopah

Brady Bacon possesses a sensational record throughout his career at the Western World Championships. He’s already gotten off on the right foot to begin his quest for another Western World success story after recording the fastest lap during Thursday night’s open practice for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars at Somerton, Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway.
SOMERTON, AZ
Speedway Digest

Eddie Tafoya Jr. Ready for Season-Ending Cocopah and Perris Races – New Shirts and Hoodies Available

Eddie Tafoya Jr. will close his 2022 sprint car racing season with five races over the next 9 days in co-sanctioned shows with the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars. The first of the two shows will be this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented By Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. He will follow that up on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway.
PERRIS, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

School threat on social media in Yuma

The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

