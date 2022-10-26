Eddie Tafoya Jr. will close his 2022 sprint car racing season with five races over the next 9 days in co-sanctioned shows with the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars. The first of the two shows will be this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented By Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. He will follow that up on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway.

PERRIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO