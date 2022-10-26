Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“The Wait” is Lifted: Axsom Wins First USAC Sprint Race in 8th Months at Western World Night #1
More often than not, the most preferred method of ending a drought isn’t one that involves heading straight into the desert. However, Emerson Axsom found the arid surroundings of southwestern Arizona quite replenishing on Friday night during the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance & Avanti at Somerton’s Cocopah Speedway.
Bacon Tops Thursday’s USAC Western World Practice at Cocopah
Brady Bacon possesses a sensational record throughout his career at the Western World Championships. He’s already gotten off on the right foot to begin his quest for another Western World success story after recording the fastest lap during Thursday night’s open practice for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars at Somerton, Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Ready for Season-Ending Cocopah and Perris Races – New Shirts and Hoodies Available
Eddie Tafoya Jr. will close his 2022 sprint car racing season with five races over the next 9 days in co-sanctioned shows with the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars. The first of the two shows will be this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented By Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. He will follow that up on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway.
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
School threat on social media in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning
Through a press release, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a single vehicle rollover collision. The post Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased storm chance for Imperial County as temperatures could get cooler soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Drier air from the north continues to filter into the forecast. area with breezy northerly winds currently across the Colorado River Valley this afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected to spread eastward across the Phoenix metro this afternoon and. evening, with these winds lingering into tomorrow morning...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0