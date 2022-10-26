Read full article on original website
Wordle today: Here's the 494 answer and hint for Wednesday, October 26
The solution and a hint for Wednesday's Wordle.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
2023 Genesis GV60 Review: Lessons In Electric Luxury
The 2023 Genesis GV60 isn't the brand's first EV, but unlike the Electrified G80, this vehicle was designed to be electric luxury from the get-go.
How To Use Twitter Lists, And Why You Might Want To
Even on its best days, Twitter can be a confusing and cluttered mess. Known for its spam bot problems and issues with misinformation, using the social media app is sometimes like drinking from a firehose. However, users can take steps to cut through the noise and zero in on their favorite accounts by using Twitter Lists.
The Reason The Fisker Karma Was A Failure
The Fisker Karma exploded onto the scene as an attractive EV that had caught the government's attention, but many problems led to its quick demise.
Facebook's Oversight Board Just Offered Elon Musk A Helping Hand
Elon Musk has announced that he's building a moderation panel for Twitter, and now Facebook is offering to assist him achieve that goal.
YouTube Wants To Fix Its Health Hoax Problem: Here's The Plan
YouTube has been grappling with the problem of health-related misinformation for a while. Its latest effort will help users find reliable information.
Geekom Mini IT8 Review: Portable And Versatile
The Geekom Mini IT8 PC might not look like much, but that's part of the idea. This is a PC meant to be simple, upgradeable, and capable beyond its size.
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: The Drivetrain It Deserves
You might have a difficult time finding a 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 available for sale in your area, but if you do, you're in for a true EV treat.
LG Or Samsung? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Brand People Think Makes The Best TVs
The market is flooded with TVs from brands ranging from top-tier to budget-centric. Which one makes the best TVs? We asked hundreds of people to find out.
CNET
iOS 16.1 Update Includes Dynamic Island Upgrades, Shared Photo Library
Apple released iOS 16.1 Monday, about a month after the release of iOS 16. The latest update tweaks some features and interface options and adds other features many expected would be included with iOS 16. If you haven't updated already, we can show you how to download iOS 16.1. Here's...
Business Insider
How to clear your iPhone's Other storage to save extra space
To clear your iPhone's "Other" storage, delete Safari's cache and set your messages to auto-delete. You can also offload large apps or delete and reinstall apps with big caches. Deleting emails with large attachments and clearing the Mail app's cache can help, too. If you have an older iPhone or...
SlashGear
