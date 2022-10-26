ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
SlashGear

How To Use Twitter Lists, And Why You Might Want To

Even on its best days, Twitter can be a confusing and cluttered mess. Known for its spam bot problems and issues with misinformation, using the social media app is sometimes like drinking from a firehose. However, users can take steps to cut through the noise and zero in on their favorite accounts by using Twitter Lists.
CNET

iOS 16.1 Update Includes Dynamic Island Upgrades, Shared Photo Library

Apple released iOS 16.1 Monday, about a month after the release of iOS 16. The latest update tweaks some features and interface options and adds other features many expected would be included with iOS 16. If you haven't updated already, we can show you how to download iOS 16.1. Here's...
Business Insider

How to clear your iPhone's Other storage to save extra space

To clear your iPhone's "Other" storage, delete Safari's cache and set your messages to auto-delete. You can also offload large apps or delete and reinstall apps with big caches. Deleting emails with large attachments and clearing the Mail app's cache can help, too. If you have an older iPhone or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy