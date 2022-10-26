Rebecca Rhynhart resigned from her position as the Philadelphia City Controller on Tuesday and launched her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. Rhynhart has spent the last five years as the city controller, where she audited the city government and made economic and public-safety recommendations, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. She seeks to take over the position of current mayor Jim Kenney — who is unable to run again due to his term limit — and to become the first female mayor of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO