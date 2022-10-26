ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thedp.com

Penn football drops first game of season in 34-31 shootout at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On Saturday afternoon, Penn football had its biggest loss in the smallest state. The Quakers were riding high after ripping off a Homecoming win against Yale, but for the first time all season, Penn (6-1, 3-1 Ivy) lost, falling 34-31 in a shootout at Brown (3-4, 1-3). The game was a tale of two halves for the Quakers, who trailed 24-7 after a season-worst first two quarters. In the second half, Penn regained momentum and outscored the Bears 24-10, but it wasn’t enough.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thedp.com

Julu Nwaezeapu | Here’s how Penn can better support Philadelphia’s Public Schools

The University of Pennsylvania is the seventh-richest institution of higher education in the country. In 2021, its endowment was valued at $20.5 billion. And yet, Penn — like other universities nationwide — is listed as a non-profit organization. This allows for Penn — the largest private landowner in Philadelphia — to legally pay zero property taxes to local governments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Annenberg Professor Emeritus Klaus Krippendorff dies after battle with lymphoma

Annenberg Professor Emeritus Klaus Krippendorff, an expert on human-focused design and content analysis, passed away on Oct. 10 after battling lymphoma. In addition to serving as a Gregory Bateson professor of communication at Penn, Krippendorff was a lecturer, author, builder, sculptor, and activist. He helped advance the idea that communication shapes reality and influences the work of psychologists, social scientists, designers, and advertisers.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigns, announces campaign for mayor

Rebecca Rhynhart resigned from her position as the Philadelphia City Controller on Tuesday and launched her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. Rhynhart has spent the last five years as the city controller, where she audited the city government and made economic and public-safety recommendations, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. She seeks to take over the position of current mayor Jim Kenney — who is unable to run again due to his term limit — and to become the first female mayor of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

HUD awards Philadelphia nearly $9 million grant to end youth homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded an $8.78 million grant to the City of Philadelphia to help end youth homelessness on Monday. HUD has selected Philadelphia as one of the 17 recipients of the grant, which was awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. It was announced outside of City Hall, and Mayor Jim Kenney, local youth homelesness advocates, and representatives from nonprofits were in attendance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy