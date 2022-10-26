Read full article on original website
Related
thedp.com
Penn football drops first game of season in 34-31 shootout at Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On Saturday afternoon, Penn football had its biggest loss in the smallest state. The Quakers were riding high after ripping off a Homecoming win against Yale, but for the first time all season, Penn (6-1, 3-1 Ivy) lost, falling 34-31 in a shootout at Brown (3-4, 1-3). The game was a tale of two halves for the Quakers, who trailed 24-7 after a season-worst first two quarters. In the second half, Penn regained momentum and outscored the Bears 24-10, but it wasn’t enough.
thedp.com
Penn graduate talks long fight for gender equality, recent "conservative backlash" at lecture
The Penn Forum for Women Faculty hosted Penn alumna Drew Faust — who warned against a "determined, conservative backlash” that has followed advances for female equality — at its annual Phoebe S. Leboy Lecture. Faust, who is also a Harvard President Emerita, delivered a talk titled “Remembering...
thedp.com
Julu Nwaezeapu | Here’s how Penn can better support Philadelphia’s Public Schools
The University of Pennsylvania is the seventh-richest institution of higher education in the country. In 2021, its endowment was valued at $20.5 billion. And yet, Penn — like other universities nationwide — is listed as a non-profit organization. This allows for Penn — the largest private landowner in Philadelphia — to legally pay zero property taxes to local governments.
thedp.com
Annenberg Professor Emeritus Klaus Krippendorff dies after battle with lymphoma
Annenberg Professor Emeritus Klaus Krippendorff, an expert on human-focused design and content analysis, passed away on Oct. 10 after battling lymphoma. In addition to serving as a Gregory Bateson professor of communication at Penn, Krippendorff was a lecturer, author, builder, sculptor, and activist. He helped advance the idea that communication shapes reality and influences the work of psychologists, social scientists, designers, and advertisers.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
thedp.com
Penn Dems | Josh Shapiro: The clear-consensus candidate for Pennsylvania’s next governor
On Nov. 8, the Penn and Philadelphia communities will head to the polls and vote for Democrat Josh Shapiro or Republican Doug Mastriano to become their next governor. But in this race, there is one clear candidate who best fits the interests of our community — Josh Shapiro. Since...
thedp.com
Former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigns, announces campaign for mayor
Rebecca Rhynhart resigned from her position as the Philadelphia City Controller on Tuesday and launched her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. Rhynhart has spent the last five years as the city controller, where she audited the city government and made economic and public-safety recommendations, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. She seeks to take over the position of current mayor Jim Kenney — who is unable to run again due to his term limit — and to become the first female mayor of Philadelphia.
thedp.com
Thirty Penn Medicine staff, medical students receive grants to fund community service projects
Thirty Penn Medicine staff and medical students received support this quarter through the Penn Medicine CAREs grant program to fund community services initiatives and commitments to improve healthcare. The Penn Medicine CAREs grant program was established in 2012 to offer institutional support for Penn Medicine employees and medical students who...
thedp.com
HUD awards Philadelphia nearly $9 million grant to end youth homelessness
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded an $8.78 million grant to the City of Philadelphia to help end youth homelessness on Monday. HUD has selected Philadelphia as one of the 17 recipients of the grant, which was awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. It was announced outside of City Hall, and Mayor Jim Kenney, local youth homelesness advocates, and representatives from nonprofits were in attendance.
Comments / 0