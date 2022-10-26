Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
Franklin News Post
Current cost of $90 million estimated for Roanoke County CTE facility
Roanoke County officials have a better idea of the funding it will need to build its new career and technical education facility after hearing from two engineering and architectural firms Tuesday evening. The estimate from Balzer and Associates and RRMM Architects is approximately $90 million for the largest capital project...
WSET
2 women charged with intent to distribute after different traffic stops in Carroll Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has charged two women with Intent to Distribute after different traffic stops in the county. On September 28, deputies were on patrol in the Lamsburg area when a vehicle with numerous traffic infractions was observed. According to authorities, the...
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
WSLS
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
WSET
Incident closing US-58 cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
thecarrollnews.com
Williams wants to bring back conservative values
Even though he is just 33 years old and has only been in office less than a year, Wren Williams has already built an impressive record of getting things done for his constituents and his political party – something he hopes to soon extend to Carroll County. Williams, R-Patrick...
wfirnews.com
Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named
Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
WSET
20-year-old in custody after police chase in Campbell County: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they took a man into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit. 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies said. Ardito was driving a...
WSET
The Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office is searching to locate two wanted individuals: Deputies
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two individuals that are wanted. Fredrick Barnett is wanted for Felony Domestic Assault and Melissa Branscom is wanted for Felony Probation Violation. "Want a little cash in your pocket? We can help with that! If...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 1.8 mile marker. As of 8:35 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The south left...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for October 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 23 min ago. Reba Kathryn Wood Reba Kathryn Wood passed away peacefully at Friendship North Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke, Virginia, on Octob…
Missing Franklin County woman found after Virginia State Police search
Veronica Maxwell Jones was last seen on Oct. 25, at 4:20 p.m., on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike walking toward Mitchells Inc., State Police said in a statement.
WSLS
Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Schools receives funding for electric buses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools will receive $9,875,000 in grant funding to purchase 25 clean, zero-emission school buses and charging infrastructure. The grant comes from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The buses will replace older, less efficient diesel-powered buses. “This award is a transformational...
WSET
Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
Franklin News Post
School board selects firm for superintendent search
The Franklin County School Board has selected the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for the division’s new superintendent. VSBA helped the division with its last superintendent search in 2020. Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, who took the job over from Mark Church near the end of 2020, recently announced that she will not seek a new contract after her current one ends June 30, 2023.
