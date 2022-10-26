ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMT Radio Network to Broadcast Haymarket Opera Company’s Recording of ‘L’Amant Anonyme’

Haymarket Opera Company’s recording of Joseph Bologne’s “L’Amant Anonyme” is set to hit the airwaves on Nov. 5 via WFMT Radio Network. The broadcast represents a preview of the world-premiere recording, which will be released on Feb. 10, 2023 by Cedille Records. This is the first album to be funded, in part, by the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Fund for Vocal Recordings at Cedille Records (the producer for the album and the President of Cedille Records is Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s son James Ginsburg).
Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Vocal Chamber Music Showcase 2022

Fresh Squeezed Opera will present a 2022 showcase of new vocal chamber music on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Pangea in New York City. The showcase will feature such artists as the FSO ensemble in collaboration with the Curiosity Cabinet. The program opens with the New York premiere of Paul...
Greek National Opera to Stream Robert Wilson’s ‘Otello’

The Greek National Opera will present the GNO TV premiere of Verdi’s “Otello” on Nov. 6, 2022. The opera stars Aleksandrs Antonenko in the title role alongside soprano Celia Costea and baritone Tassis Christoyannis. Other cast members include Dimitris Paksoglou, Yannis Kalyvas, Petros Magoulas, Marinos Tarnas, Pavlos Sampsakis, and Violetta Lousta. Stathis Soulis conducts a production directed by Robert Wilson.
Central City Opera Guild to Hold 2022 ‘L’Esprit de Noël Holiday’ Home Tour

The 46th Annual L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour is set to return in-person after two years as a virtual event. This much-anticipated walking tour will be held on Nov. 18 and 19, 2022at the Glenmoor Country Club neighborhood. Co-Chairs Louise Atkinson and Katie Grassby, longtime Central City Opera Guild members, are expecting a big turn out this year.
Russell Thomas Leads Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Don Carlo’

(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) Verdi’s “Don Carlo” is set to return to the Metropolitan Opera for nine performances in the four-act Italian version. The opera, which is set to be performed between Nov. 3 and Dec. 3, 2022 will star Russell Thomas in the title role. Interestingly, Thomas will sing “Don Carlo” at the Met for the first time, 17 years after his Met debut in the same work, then in the role of the Royal Herald.
Mezzo-Soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards Stars in First Tik Tok Opera Premiere

Kemal Yusuf’s new opera “xxx” will make history by being the first opera to premiere on Tik Tok. The premiere will star London-based mezzo-soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards, alongside the composer. The two artists will make the transition from a typical Tik Tok “talking head video” into a more intricate audio-visual experience.
Young Concert Artists to Honor Deborah Borda

Young Concert Artists has announced that it will honor Deborah Borda, Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic at the 62nd YCA Gala. The gala will be held on May 8 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in addition to announcing the appointment of a new Board of Directors Chairman.
