ApprenticeOhio website launches virtual assistant feature
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced today that Ohioans now have an additional tool to help them find answers to questions about apprenticeship programs: a “Chat with Virtual Assistant” feature at Apprentice.Ohio.gov. The automated assistant, named “Antonio,” was built with artificial intelligence software. Users can simply type in their questions or – to see categories of information – click “What can Antonio help you with?”
