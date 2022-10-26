Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced today that Ohioans now have an additional tool to help them find answers to questions about apprenticeship programs: a “Chat with Virtual Assistant” feature at Apprentice.Ohio.gov. The automated assistant, named “Antonio,” was built with artificial intelligence software. Users can simply type in their questions or – to see categories of information – click “What can Antonio help you with?”

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO