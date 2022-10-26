Read full article on original website
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Photos: Cleveland girls soccer advances to state second round with 1-0 win over South Eugene
Cleveland’s girls soccer team is headed to the second round after a 1-0 win over South Eugene on Saturday afternoon in southeast Portland. Cleveland’s goal came at 70 minutes, as Lola Pierce sent a cross over to Amalia Galm in front of the goal to score. The Warriors...
Volleyball: Nelson beats reigning champion West Linn in straight sets to advance to the state quarterfinals
The trophy cases at Nelson High School are full of photographs. The school, in just its second year, hasn’t had the time to add items to display. But the volleyball team is looking to change that. On Saturday afternoon, the Hawks toppled reigning Class 6A state champion West Linn...
Tualatin topples rival Tigard 31-21, takes No. 3 seed in the state championship bracket
In a pivotal Three Rivers League showdown, Tualatin senior quarterback Jack Wagner helped push the Timberwolves to a decisive 31-21 victory over archrival Tigard. Wagner had two passing touchdowns to send the Tigers on a three-game losing streak to finish their season. Wagner, a senior Washington State commit, hopes to...
Roosevelt gets first win over Grant since 2000, Generals take Portland Interscholastic League’s top seed in playoffs
The Roosevelt Roughriders defense bent repeatedly in Friday night’s showdown with Grant in North Portland, but it never did break and made a second-quarter field goal hold up as the only scoring in a 3-0 victory over the Generals that was heavy on drama if not offensive fireworks. In...
Historic West Linn Lions-Oregon City Pioneers game highlights rivalry week
When the West Linn Lions face the Oregon City Pioneers Friday, the two teams will renew one of longest-running high school football rivalries in the nation. The Lions and Pioneers game is one of a number of traditional rivalry games scheduled to be played on Friday, the final week of the regular season for most high school teams in Oregon.
Sam Coffey embraces being the ‘underrated’ engine of Portland Thorns’ historic season
In a more typical NWSL season, Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey may have been a shoo-in for rookie of the year. Coffey was a steady presence in defensive midfield who connected play throughout Portland’s club record 49-goal season. U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski said he thought Coffey should be a league MVP candidate. She was named to the NWSL Best XI.
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart enters NBA’s concussion protocols
Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s concussion protocols after falling and hitting the back of his head on the court during the team’s win Friday night over Houston at the Moda Center. The play occurred in the second quarter. Hart drove to the basket,...
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe dazzles in 1st NBA start: ‘He’s just must-see TV’
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe noticed the group of about 10 reporters waiting by his locker at the Moda Center following his starting debut against Houston. Sharpe showered, returned and saw that they were still there. Waiting patiently. Early in his NBA career, Sharpe hasn’t cared much for interviews....
Winterhawks blow late lead, lose in OT, 4-3
A tough loss for the Winterhawks at the Coliseum Friday night. Leading the Rockets 3-1 with 3:30 left, they gave up goals to Andrew Cristall and Nolan Flamand (with 5.5 seconds left), then Cristall won it with an overtime breakaway. It was a reversal between their game in Kelowna September...
Volleyball: Ida B. Wells topples Forest Grove in straight sets to advance in state tournament
The Ida B. Wells volleyball team opened the 2022 volleyball state tournament with a big straight sets victory over Forest Grove, toppling the Vikings 25-20, 25-23, 25-22. The win is the first playoff victory for Wells since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic and before the school was renamed after Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic lead Trail Blazers past Rockets 125-111: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers don’t know exactly when Damian Lillard will return from the calf strain he suffered during Wednesday’s home loss to Miami. All they can do while they hope and wait is pick up as many victories as possible, and one game they most certainly had to have came Friday night at the Moda Center against the rebuilding Houston Rockets.
Kelowna Rockets at Portland Winterhawks (Saturday): Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (7-1-1) take on the Kelowna Rockets (4-6-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 29, 6pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates...
What TV channel is Portland State vs Eastern Washington football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch Vikings vs Eagles online (10/29/2022)
EWU -10.5 | PSU +10.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings visit the Eastern Washington Eagles in Week 9 of the 2022 college football season. When: Saturday, October 29 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Where: Roos...
Portland weekend weather: A drizzly Saturday and possibly drier Sunday
A slow moving bank of rain is expected to keep the Portland area wet through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Patchy fog is could make an appearance from late morning until early afternoon, and the high temperature will be around 59 degrees. The rain is expected to taper off in the afternoon or evening, but the cloud cover will remain, keeping overnight temperatures mild with a low around 49 degrees.
So much for ‘undying gratitude’: Steve Duin column
With Veterans’ Day hard upon us, we turn now to another tortured, conflicted, desecrated corner of the city, the ghost town that is the Rose Quarter. Yes, ghosts abound. The cheerful illusion of an “entertainment district.” Those 7-foot mirages, Greg Oden and Sam Bowie. The unsettling echoes of Portland’s earliest Black community and neighborhood.
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
30-year-old shooting victim in SE Portland’s Centennial neighborhood dies
A 30-year-old man shot in the Centennial neighborhood of Southeast Portland on Oct. 18 has died, Portland police said Wednesday. Ian L. Beyers, of Aurora, was shot in a parking lot in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street and taken by ambulance to a hospital. He had serious injuries, police said.
Matt’s BBQ Tacos takes over kitchen at original Great Notion Brewing
You don’t have to search long for reasons a food cart owner might open a restaurant, especially with winter approaching. The appeal of a roof and a warm dining room are self evident. But as Matt Vicedomini prepares to expand his popular Austin-style breakfast taco cart, Matt’s BBQ Tacos,...
Portland Art Museum’s ‘Dakota Modern’ explores the art and legacy of Oscar Howe
For Oscar Howe, the journey to becoming one of the most influential and innovative Native American painters of the 20th century began in high school. Howe began charting his path as a professional artist at the Santa Fe Indian School in the 1930s, and his work from that time shows the seeds of what would become his signature style, blending modernist aesthetics with stories drawn from his Dakota culture.
Out-of-state donors help fuel campaign to rewrite Portland election rules as part of broader national push
The commanding fundraising advantage achieved by supporters of a ballot measure to change Portland’s form of government and City Council election system has been aided by a flood of money from outside Oregon. More than a third of the $875,000 amassed by political committee Portland United for Change through...
