Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Sam Coffey embraces being the ‘underrated’ engine of Portland Thorns’ historic season

In a more typical NWSL season, Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey may have been a shoo-in for rookie of the year. Coffey was a steady presence in defensive midfield who connected play throughout Portland’s club record 49-goal season. U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski said he thought Coffey should be a league MVP candidate. She was named to the NWSL Best XI.
Winterhawks blow late lead, lose in OT, 4-3

A tough loss for the Winterhawks at the Coliseum Friday night. Leading the Rockets 3-1 with 3:30 left, they gave up goals to Andrew Cristall and Nolan Flamand (with 5.5 seconds left), then Cristall won it with an overtime breakaway. It was a reversal between their game in Kelowna September...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland weekend weather: A drizzly Saturday and possibly drier Sunday

A slow moving bank of rain is expected to keep the Portland area wet through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Patchy fog is could make an appearance from late morning until early afternoon, and the high temperature will be around 59 degrees. The rain is expected to taper off in the afternoon or evening, but the cloud cover will remain, keeping overnight temperatures mild with a low around 49 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
So much for ‘undying gratitude’: Steve Duin column

With Veterans’ Day hard upon us, we turn now to another tortured, conflicted, desecrated corner of the city, the ghost town that is the Rose Quarter. Yes, ghosts abound. The cheerful illusion of an “entertainment district.” Those 7-foot mirages, Greg Oden and Sam Bowie. The unsettling echoes of Portland’s earliest Black community and neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Art Museum’s ‘Dakota Modern’ explores the art and legacy of Oscar Howe

For Oscar Howe, the journey to becoming one of the most influential and innovative Native American painters of the 20th century began in high school. Howe began charting his path as a professional artist at the Santa Fe Indian School in the 1930s, and his work from that time shows the seeds of what would become his signature style, blending modernist aesthetics with stories drawn from his Dakota culture.
PORTLAND, OR
