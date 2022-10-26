Read full article on original website
Russell Thomas Leads Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Don Carlo’
(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) Verdi’s “Don Carlo” is set to return to the Metropolitan Opera for nine performances in the four-act Italian version. The opera, which is set to be performed between Nov. 3 and Dec. 3, 2022 will star Russell Thomas in the title role. Interestingly, Thomas will sing “Don Carlo” at the Met for the first time, 17 years after his Met debut in the same work, then in the role of the Royal Herald.
Pretty Yende & Jonathan Tetelman Lead San Francisco Opera’s ‘La Traviata’
San Francisco Opera is set to present Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” in a new production. The opera is set to be conducted by Music Director Eun Sun Kim and directed by Shawna Lucey. This new vision of a beloved classic will be the first new production of “La Traviata” to be built by the Company in 35 years.
Sarah Aristidou Wins the Belmont Prize
The French-Cypriot soprano Sarah Aristidou has received the Belmont Prize for Contemporary Music. The soprano will receive €20,000 from the Forberg-Schneider-Stiftung. The Prize is a music award named after the place of destiny in Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice.” The Munich-based Forberg Schneider Foundation seeks to promote outstanding achievements in the field of contemporary music and biennially-awards prizes endowed with €20,000 and is one of Europe’s highest endowed awards for artistic creation.
Dara Savinova Joins Svanholm Artists Management
Mezzo-soprano Dara Savinova has joined the roster of Svanholm Artists Management. The mezzo is a former member of the International Opera Studio at Opernhaus Zürich and of the Salzburger Festspiele’s Young Artist Project and is a rising star. The Estonian mezzo-soprano is set to return to the Royal...
Obituary: Romanian Mariana Nicolesco Dies at 73
Mariana Nicolesco has died at the age of 73. The soprano died at a hospital in Bucharest on Oct 14, 2022, and was buried on Oct. 19 in the city’s Ghencea Cemetery. Born in Găujani, Giurgiu County in Romania, Nicolesco studied violin at the Music High School in Brașov, graduating playing Bruch’s Violin Concerto. When she went to the Music Conservatory in Cluj-Napoca she started singing and went on to win a scholarship at the Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia in Rome.
Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Vocal Chamber Music Showcase 2022
Fresh Squeezed Opera will present a 2022 showcase of new vocal chamber music on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Pangea in New York City. The showcase will feature such artists as the FSO ensemble in collaboration with the Curiosity Cabinet. The program opens with the New York premiere of Paul...
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Peter Grimes’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Peter Grimes” on Oct. 29. The company said that the role of Ellen Orford will be sung by Laura Wilde, making her Metropolitan Opera debut. She will replace Nicole Car. Wilde has performed at the Teatro...
New York Festival of Song to Present ‘KABARETT’
The New York Festival of Song continues its new season with “KABARETT.”. The concert will be presented on Nov. 16, 2022 at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. The program will highlight songs from Berlin’s fabled nightspots during the Weimar era, featuring music by Hollaender, Spoliansky, Bienert, Tucholsky, Eisler, and others. Soloists will include Soprano Sari Gruber, mezzo-soprano Naomi Louisa O’Connell, and baritone Justin Austin who will be joined by Artistic Director Steven Blier at the piano.
Daniel Barenboim Cancels 80th Birthday Celebration
The Staatsoper unter den Berlin has announced that Daniel Barenboim will miss his 80th birthday celebration. In a statement, the company said, “It is with great regret that Daniel Barenboim for health reasons has to cancel the concert planned on the day of his 80th birthday on November 15, together with Zubin Mehta and the Staatskapelle Berlin. We hope to be able to make up for the concert at a later date.”
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne Auf Naxos’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company said that Kate Lindsey will sing the role of the Composer, replacing Christina Bock for performances on Nov. 9, 11, 14, and 17. This season, Lindsey is set to perform in the...
Heather Green & Ljiljana Winkler Headline Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza Concert
On Nov. 22, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza is set to present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians. The concert is set to be held at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, which is located on The Motor Ship Heimatland, on the Spree river in the middle of Berlin, Germany.
Beth Morrison Projects & Harlem Stage to Showcase ‘Song Cycles’
Beth Morrison Projects and Harlem Stage will team up to present “Song Cycles” on Oct. 28 and 29, 2022. The two showcases will feature new music by non-binary and women composers at Harlem Stage Gatehouse. First up on the program is Tamar-kali’s “Melanc’Holy Ghosts and Other Mothers,” a...
Natalya Romaniw, Pumeza Matshikiza & Andrew Stenson Lead Garsington Opera’s 2023 Season
The Garsington Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia“ with conductor Douglas Boyd condcuting Christopher Luscombe. The cast will include Andrew Stenson, Johannes Kammler, Katie Bray, Richard Burkhard, Callum Thorpe, and Josephine Goddard. Performance Dates: May 31-July 22, 2023.
WFMT Radio Network to Broadcast Haymarket Opera Company’s Recording of ‘L’Amant Anonyme’
Haymarket Opera Company’s recording of Joseph Bologne’s “L’Amant Anonyme” is set to hit the airwaves on Nov. 5 via WFMT Radio Network. The broadcast represents a preview of the world-premiere recording, which will be released on Feb. 10, 2023 by Cedille Records. This is the first album to be funded, in part, by the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Fund for Vocal Recordings at Cedille Records (the producer for the album and the President of Cedille Records is Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s son James Ginsburg).
Mezzo-Soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards Stars in First Tik Tok Opera Premiere
Kemal Yusuf’s new opera “xxx” will make history by being the first opera to premiere on Tik Tok. The premiere will star London-based mezzo-soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards, alongside the composer. The two artists will make the transition from a typical Tik Tok “talking head video” into a more intricate audio-visual experience.
Metropolitan Opera Stagehand Joseph Ancona Killed in Tragic Subway Accident
Metropolitan Opera Stagehand Joseph Ancona has been killed by a subway train. The 20-year-old stagehand and electrician, who worked at the Metropolitan Opera, was caught in the doors of the final carriage of the New York City Subway ‘1 train’ before 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. According to...
Joyce DiDonato, Lisette Oropesa & Fritz Wunderlich Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get a chance to hear complete recordings of many great operas rare and standard repertoire. Here is a look at the recordings you can not miss. Lisette Oropesa, Joyce DiDonato, Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian, Michael Spyres, and John Chest star in Erato’s new release of Händel’s “Theodora.” The album features Maxim Emelyanychev, Chief Conductor of the instrumentalists and choral singers of Il Pomo d’Oro. The recording was made at the end of a concert tour that visited Vienna, Milan, Paris, Luxembourg, and Essen.
Pierre Soulages, Painter Whose Iconic Abstractions in Shades of Black Found Power in Light, Dies at 102
Pierre Soulages, a French painter who created hundreds of canvas almost exclusively in shades of black for decades, died at 102 on Wednesday. A representative for his New York gallery, LGDR, confirmed the news of his death. In France, Soulages has obtained legendary status for his sleek abstractions, which enact elegant plays between light and dark simply by juxtaposing uneven black strokes. He is one of just a few contemporary artists ever to have had a show at the Louvre in Paris, and he was once described by François Hollande, the former Prime Minister of France, as the “greatest living painter.” But...
