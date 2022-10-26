Read full article on original website
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Martinsville Speedway
- Practice; On Friday afternoon the 40-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) field would be split into separate groups for two 15-minute practice sessions, partaking in Group A Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 20.568 at 92.065 mph during his 20-lap session placing the TaxSlayer Chevrolet the 7th fastest car in Group A, and 19th overall of the 40 cars entered for the Dead On Tools 250.
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Martinsville Speedway October Event Preview
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Martinsville (Va.) Speedway is the 19th race of 2022 and 50th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson to Lead Field to the Green at Martinsville
· Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Larson, will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Larson clocked in a fastest lap of 19.709 seconds in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to capture the pole. · The feat marks...
NWMT: Corey LaJoie Wins Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200; Jon McKennedy Secures 2022 Championship at Martinsville Featured
Corey LaJoie celebrated his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway. LaJoie, piloting the No. 53 Curb Records machine, started fifth on the grid and took the lead from pole winner Matt Hirschman 32 laps into the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. LaJoie went...
Martinsville Speedway to Host 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Season Finale on Oct. 26, 2023
Martinsville Speedway expands 2023’s NASCAR Playoff Penultimate Race Weekend to host the season finale of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. This will be seventh time Martinsville will host the Whelen Modified Tour season finale and second consecutive season (1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991, 2022, 2023).
Matt Hirschman Wins Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 Pole at Martinsville Speedway Featured
Piloting the No. 60 entry for owner Roy Hall, Matt Hirschman will start on the pole for Thursday’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Hirshman won the top starting spot for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale posting a time and speed of 18.733s / 101.083 mph.
NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Team Chevy Advance
One final opportunity lies ahead for the remaining NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) playoff hopefuls to secure a berth into the Championship 4. For the third consecutive season, Martinsville Speedway will host the penultimate race of the playoffs for both series. The .526-mile Virginia venue took...
New Verizon Wi-FI Connectivity for Fans at Martinsville Speedway
As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary season, the track announced new Wi-Fi connectivity, provided by Verizon, has been implemented across the racetrack to enhance the at-track experience for race fans throughout race weekend. In partnership with Verizon, the Official At-Track Wi-Fi Partner of 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks (which includes...
Martinsville TV Schedule: October 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR is set to invade Martinsville, Virginia. The half-mile of Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. The action begins on Thursday and concludes with Sunday’s Xfinity 500. View the Martinsville tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Martinsville: Menu. Modified: Race. Xfinity:...
Kyle Busch 'Time' for Halloween
This Sunday is a notable day for Kyle Busch for a couple of reasons. Of course, Busch’s main focus is on that afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Xfinity 500 a Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. But the driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR)...
Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More
Ahead of this weekend's race at Martinsville, Sportscasting scored an exclusive interview with track president Clay Campbell. The post Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville
BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
NASCAR WIRE: Weekend Preview: Martinsville Speedway
Final three Championship 4 berths are on the line at Martinsville. To borrow a short phrase from Kenny Loggins, “This is it.”. This is the last chance for seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers to qualify for the Nov. 6 Championship 4 event at Phoenix Raceway. With the same agenda—but...
NASCAR Championship 4 to Be Decided at Martinsville Speedway This Weekend on NBC and Peacock
The 2022 Championship 4 will be decided in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va., this weekend on NBC and Peacock. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Joey Logano is the only driver to have secured his spot in the Championship 4 with his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway leaving three positions up for grabs at the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit.
Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Heads Home to Martinsville
For Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team there’s no place to race quite like the team’s home track, Martinsville Speedway. The Wood Brothers, from nearby Stuart, Va., will be making their 123rd start at the venerable half-mile oval, a string of starts that began when team founder Glenn Wood made his Cup Series debut in a 100-miler there in 1953.
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream of Danville, Virginia Is Now Moving Out To Franklin Turnpike
Bubba’s Ice Cream is famous in Danville, Virginia and it seems like it has been on North Main Street forever. Well, this weekend will be the last weekend at that location is it is now moving. On Facebook, the owners wrote the following: “Y’all the time has come. This Sunday is the last day of the season. But, this year is different. For 64 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream’s home has been at 2626 North Main Street. This weekend will be our last at this location. Please stop by for your favorite dessert. For our 65th season, Bubba’s will be opening at a new location(2455 Franklin Turnpike-next to Rubens Too). Stay tuned for our opening in March 2023!”
NBC12
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River wins the Adams-Martin trophy
Congratulations to the Dan River Wildcats! Dan River won the Adams-Martin trophy tonight, after defeating the Chatham Cavaliers for the honor having the most wins this season among Pittsylvania County's four high school football teams. The two rivals kept fans on the edge of their seats until deep in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats pulled ahead with a touchdown and two extra points, putting the final score at 21-14.
Speedway Digest
