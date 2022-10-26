Read full article on original website
Related
CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson to Lead Field to the Green at Martinsville
· Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Larson, will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Larson clocked in a fastest lap of 19.709 seconds in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to capture the pole. · The feat marks...
All American 400 (Nashville) Weekend Schedule Adjusted To Beat Weather
Event organizers have rescheduled the Sunday, October 30th portion of the US Tank All American 400 to Saturday, October 29th in an effort to avoid the inclement weather on Sunday and complete the 38th US Tank All American 400. The Saturday, October 29th portion will now include both Pro and...
NHRA Summit Racing Series heads to Las Vegas
It’s a huge weekend for the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the world’s largest motorsports program when it comes to racer participation, as 40 standout competitors will race for a national championship as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With the...
Chevrolet Clinches 41st NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer's Championship
Chevrolet clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championship – its second year straight – with two races remaining in the season. The 2022 season marks the manufacturer’s series-leading 41st title in NASCAR’s premier series, captured in the debut season of the Next Gen Camaro ZL1.
Seavey & Whitley Ride with Abacus for USAC Midget Western Swing
Abacus Racing will field entries for Logan Seavey and Daniel Whitley during the final seven-race California swing of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season in November. Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) will pilot the no. 58 entry with primary sponsorship from Indy Custom Stone. The 2018 USAC National Midget...
Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season
Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year. Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an...
Matt Hirschman Wins Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 Pole at Martinsville Speedway Featured
Piloting the No. 60 entry for owner Roy Hall, Matt Hirschman will start on the pole for Thursday’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Hirshman won the top starting spot for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale posting a time and speed of 18.733s / 101.083 mph.
NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix
The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
EVENT UPDATE >> Any Midget Tire Will Be Allowed At The 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals
We would first like to apologize for the confusion and panic caused by Wednesday’s release regarding tire usage at the 2023 Lucas Oil Bowl National presented by General Tire. We have rescinded the requirements for the rear axle, and any brand of Midget Racing Tire will be acceptable for...
Gibbs Claims Win at Martinsville - Brandon Jones Comes up Just Short of Transferring to Championship 4
Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the Championship 4 in Phoenix next weekend. BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Faucets Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. Finishing Position: 15th. What happened between you and Ty Gibbs on the final lap?. “First off...
Dead On Tools 250 results from Martinsville Speedway
« Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023 Gibbs Claims Win at Martinsville - Brandon Jones Comes up Just Short of Transferring to Championship 4 ». Latest from Speedway Digest Staff.
Oval Nationals Entry List Exceeds 40 for Nov. 3-4-5 Perris USAC Sprint Races
The field continues to grow for the 26th running of the Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. Seven more entries have pushed the entry list to 41 drivers and teams for the November 3-4-5 event which culminates with Saturday night’s $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start finale, co-sanctioned by the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars.
Indy 500 Winner Ericsson Unveils Image on Borg-Warner Trophy
Marcus Ericsson unveiled his image on the Borg-Warner Trophy on Oct. 27 in Indianapolis, one of the most significant honors since he won the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The bas-relief, sterling silver image of Ericsson is the 109th face to be...
CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Kyle Larson Pole Winner Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Win Press Conference. ALL OF THIS SEEMS TO BE COMING TWO OR THREE WEEKS LATE FOR YOU, AS FAR AS MAKING A PLAYOFF RUN. DO YOU LOOK AT THIS AS BUILDING FOR 2023 AT THIS POINT?. “No.. I view it...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe, Blaney and Custer Qualify Top 5 for Martinsville Cup Race
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – “That’s not bad. It’s a lot better starting spot than we were in the spring, so that’s good. I thought our race speed was pretty good, so it’s just a matter of staying in it all race. Like I said, starting decent and we just have to stay right for 500 laps.”
Four Drivers Lock In to Turkey Bowl Xxiii Poles After Exciting Frday Night at Delta
Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union opened Turkey Bowl XXIII on Friday night in Stockton with 112 Micro Sprints dueling for starting positions for Saturday night’s classic. Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley, Austin Torgerson of Medford, Ore., Brody Rubio of Manteca, and Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta scored the pole positions after a busy night of action.
Petty GMS Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway II
Following the long-standing partnership between Petty GMS and the United States Air Force, the team recently visited the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to take part in events, celebrate cadets and support the US Air Force as they took on the US Navy for their annual football game. An incredible visit with three days of celebrating and honoring our military heroes has now moved to the race track!
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Martinsville Speedway
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 263 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 130),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 260), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 131.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Media Availability
BEING IN A MUST-WIN SITUATION WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR YOU? IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CAN DO TO UPGRADE YOUR PERFORMANCE? “I don’t think so. Even the first race here we were coming to win, anyway, so I don’t think it changes your outlook. Every weekend you’re trying to win. I think maybe knowing that you’re in a must-win makes it a little bit easier to maybe try to win the race just from a strategy standpoint because you don’t have to go for the points, where like on a road course at the Roval you kind of shoot yourself in the foot to try to get points and you don’t really have a shot to win the race, so I think for us this week knowing that we’re in a must-win it maybe makes it a little bit easier from a strategy standpoint if the cautions fall the right way, but we go to the racetrack every weekend looking to win.”
Alex Bowman to return at Phoenix Raceway
Alex Bowman will return to the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway after being medically cleared to compete. Bowman, 29, suffered a concussion Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Tucson, Arizona, native was cleared Thursday following a full evaluation by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0