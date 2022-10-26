ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NHRA Summit Racing Series heads to Las Vegas

It’s a huge weekend for the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the world’s largest motorsports program when it comes to racer participation, as 40 standout competitors will race for a national championship as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season

Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year. Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an...
NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix

The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Oval Nationals Entry List Exceeds 40 for Nov. 3-4-5 Perris USAC Sprint Races

The field continues to grow for the 26th running of the Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. Seven more entries have pushed the entry list to 41 drivers and teams for the November 3-4-5 event which culminates with Saturday night’s $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start finale, co-sanctioned by the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars.
Four Drivers Lock In to Turkey Bowl Xxiii Poles After Exciting Frday Night at Delta

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union opened Turkey Bowl XXIII on Friday night in Stockton with 112 Micro Sprints dueling for starting positions for Saturday night’s classic. Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley, Austin Torgerson of Medford, Ore., Brody Rubio of Manteca, and Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta scored the pole positions after a busy night of action.
STOCKTON, CA
Petty GMS Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway II

Following the long-standing partnership between Petty GMS and the United States Air Force, the team recently visited the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to take part in events, celebrate cadets and support the US Air Force as they took on the US Navy for their annual football game. An incredible visit with three days of celebrating and honoring our military heroes has now moved to the race track!
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Media Availability

BEING IN A MUST-WIN SITUATION WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR YOU? IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CAN DO TO UPGRADE YOUR PERFORMANCE? “I don’t think so. Even the first race here we were coming to win, anyway, so I don’t think it changes your outlook. Every weekend you’re trying to win. I think maybe knowing that you’re in a must-win makes it a little bit easier to maybe try to win the race just from a strategy standpoint because you don’t have to go for the points, where like on a road course at the Roval you kind of shoot yourself in the foot to try to get points and you don’t really have a shot to win the race, so I think for us this week knowing that we’re in a must-win it maybe makes it a little bit easier from a strategy standpoint if the cautions fall the right way, but we go to the racetrack every weekend looking to win.”
MARTINSVILLE, TX
Alex Bowman to return at Phoenix Raceway

Alex Bowman will return to the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway after being medically cleared to compete. Bowman, 29, suffered a concussion Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Tucson, Arizona, native was cleared Thursday following a full evaluation by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.
PHOENIX, AZ
