Martinsville, VA

Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Martinsville Speedway

- Practice; On Friday afternoon the 40-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) field would be split into separate groups for two 15-minute practice sessions, partaking in Group A Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 20.568 at 92.065 mph during his 20-lap session placing the TaxSlayer Chevrolet the 7th fastest car in Group A, and 19th overall of the 40 cars entered for the Dead On Tools 250.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 10th at Martinsville

With a lap at 94.998 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton and his No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team earned a top-10 starting spot for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. It was Burton’s fourth top-10 start of the season and his second in the past...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Martinsville Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway ... In 182 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, RCR has seven victories, including five by Dale Earnhardt (1985-fall, 1987-spring, 1988-spring, 1991-spring, and 1995-fall). Ricky Rudd won the fall race at Martinsville in 1983, which was RCR’s first Cup Series win on an oval. Kevin Harvick won the 2011 spring race at Martinsville, his first victory at the .526-mile paved speedway. The team owns 31 top-five and 65 top-10 finishes entering Sunday afternoon’s race. Team owner Richard Childress made his first start at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 1972, and reeled off four top-10 finishes sprinkled across the 1976-1978 seasons.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Team Chevy Advance

One final opportunity lies ahead for the remaining NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) playoff hopefuls to secure a berth into the Championship 4. For the third consecutive season, Martinsville Speedway will host the penultimate race of the playoffs for both series. The .526-mile Virginia venue took...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Racing News

Martinsville TV Schedule: October 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR is set to invade Martinsville, Virginia. The half-mile of Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. The action begins on Thursday and concludes with Sunday’s Xfinity 500. View the Martinsville tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Martinsville: Menu. Modified: Race. Xfinity:...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch 'Time' for Halloween

This Sunday is a notable day for Kyle Busch for a couple of reasons. Of course, Busch’s main focus is on that afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Xfinity 500 a Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. But the driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR)...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Heads Home to Martinsville

For Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team there’s no place to race quite like the team’s home track, Martinsville Speedway. The Wood Brothers, from nearby Stuart, Va., will be making their 123rd start at the venerable half-mile oval, a string of starts that began when team founder Glenn Wood made his Cup Series debut in a 100-miler there in 1953.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Championship 4 to Be Decided at Martinsville Speedway This Weekend on NBC and Peacock

The 2022 Championship 4 will be decided in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va., this weekend on NBC and Peacock. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Joey Logano is the only driver to have secured his spot in the Championship 4 with his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway leaving three positions up for grabs at the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville

BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dan River wins the Adams-Martin trophy

Congratulations to the Dan River Wildcats! Dan River won the Adams-Martin trophy tonight, after defeating the Chatham Cavaliers for the honor having the most wins this season among Pittsylvania County's four high school football teams. The two rivals kept fans on the edge of their seats until deep in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats pulled ahead with a touchdown and two extra points, putting the final score at 21-14.
RINGGOLD, VA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

