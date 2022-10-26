Read full article on original website
- Practice; On Friday afternoon the 40-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) field would be split into separate groups for two 15-minute practice sessions, partaking in Group A Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 20.568 at 92.065 mph during his 20-lap session placing the TaxSlayer Chevrolet the 7th fastest car in Group A, and 19th overall of the 40 cars entered for the Dead On Tools 250.
· Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Larson, will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Larson clocked in a fastest lap of 19.709 seconds in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to capture the pole. · The feat marks...
With a lap at 94.998 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton and his No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team earned a top-10 starting spot for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. It was Burton’s fourth top-10 start of the season and his second in the past...
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway ... In 182 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, RCR has seven victories, including five by Dale Earnhardt (1985-fall, 1987-spring, 1988-spring, 1991-spring, and 1995-fall). Ricky Rudd won the fall race at Martinsville in 1983, which was RCR’s first Cup Series win on an oval. Kevin Harvick won the 2011 spring race at Martinsville, his first victory at the .526-mile paved speedway. The team owns 31 top-five and 65 top-10 finishes entering Sunday afternoon’s race. Team owner Richard Childress made his first start at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 1972, and reeled off four top-10 finishes sprinkled across the 1976-1978 seasons.
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Martinsville (Va.) Speedway is the 19th race of 2022 and 50th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
Piloting the No. 60 entry for owner Roy Hall, Matt Hirschman will start on the pole for Thursday’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Hirshman won the top starting spot for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale posting a time and speed of 18.733s / 101.083 mph.
Corey LaJoie celebrated his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway. LaJoie, piloting the No. 53 Curb Records machine, started fifth on the grid and took the lead from pole winner Matt Hirschman 32 laps into the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. LaJoie went...
One final opportunity lies ahead for the remaining NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) playoff hopefuls to secure a berth into the Championship 4. For the third consecutive season, Martinsville Speedway will host the penultimate race of the playoffs for both series. The .526-mile Virginia venue took...
In a battle that came down to the final race – and final laps – of the season at Martinsville Speedway, Jon McKennedy came out on top to win his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship while NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie won the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.
Martinsville Speedway expands 2023’s NASCAR Playoff Penultimate Race Weekend to host the season finale of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. This will be seventh time Martinsville will host the Whelen Modified Tour season finale and second consecutive season (1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991, 2022, 2023).
NASCAR is set to invade Martinsville, Virginia. The half-mile of Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. The action begins on Thursday and concludes with Sunday’s Xfinity 500. View the Martinsville tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Martinsville: Menu. Modified: Race. Xfinity:...
This Sunday is a notable day for Kyle Busch for a couple of reasons. Of course, Busch’s main focus is on that afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Xfinity 500 a Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. But the driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR)...
Final three Championship 4 berths are on the line at Martinsville. To borrow a short phrase from Kenny Loggins, “This is it.”. This is the last chance for seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers to qualify for the Nov. 6 Championship 4 event at Phoenix Raceway. With the same agenda—but...
Ahead of this weekend's race at Martinsville, Sportscasting scored an exclusive interview with track president Clay Campbell. The post Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
For Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team there’s no place to race quite like the team’s home track, Martinsville Speedway. The Wood Brothers, from nearby Stuart, Va., will be making their 123rd start at the venerable half-mile oval, a string of starts that began when team founder Glenn Wood made his Cup Series debut in a 100-miler there in 1953.
NASCAR starting positions for Martinsville Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag in Martinsville, Virginia. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the 2022 Martinsville starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Martinsville: Menu. Modified: Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
The 2022 Championship 4 will be decided in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va., this weekend on NBC and Peacock. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Joey Logano is the only driver to have secured his spot in the Championship 4 with his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway leaving three positions up for grabs at the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit.
BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
Congratulations to the Dan River Wildcats! Dan River won the Adams-Martin trophy tonight, after defeating the Chatham Cavaliers for the honor having the most wins this season among Pittsylvania County's four high school football teams. The two rivals kept fans on the edge of their seats until deep in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats pulled ahead with a touchdown and two extra points, putting the final score at 21-14.
