UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin,TX)
According to the Austin Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened near 51st street at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, an unknown person was hit by a vehicle.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in northwest Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Friday morning, an Austin Police Department watch commander said.
CBS Austin
One person taken to the hospital after shooting in NW Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning in northwest Austin. APD Watch Command said officers responded to the 8900 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway just before 2 a.m. This is right by The Arboretum just before the US 183 Hwy interchange.
Teenage cousin of Vanessa Guillén critically injured in southeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The teenage cousin of murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Austin last week, KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report. Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was shot around...
Motorcyclist killed in crash last week in southwest Austin
Last Thursday, a man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle in southwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
fox7austin.com
Missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl found safe
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police have found a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was found and is safe and healthy. Gracie's mother was notified by police. Originally, Gracie was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. Lakeway police, Bee Cave...
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CBS Austin
Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin
A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
Affidavit identifies suspect from Sunday night police shooting in north Austin
In an affidavit filed Friday morning, the Austin Police Department identified the man at the center of Sunday night’s police shooting at a north Austin restaurant.
Lakeway Police searching for runaway teen who went missing Oct. 19
Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
fox7austin.com
1 person dies after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - One person has died after being hit by a car on I-35. The crash happened near 51st Street around 7:30 p.m. on October 26. Exact details of the crash were not released by police, but officials say the victim was hit and died at the scene. The...
Suspect charged after teen shot, killed on Halloween 2021
Roidel Enrique Vivero-Diaz is facing a first-degree murder charge related to the shooting death of Eduardo Jaramillo, 18, that authorities said was a drug deal turned robbery/shooting.
Suspect arrested in link to 16 armed robberies across Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man they believe is responsible for 16 armed robberies across the Austin area. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Brian Degrate. According to police, Degrate allegedly targeted members of the Hispanic, non-English speaking community in...
CBS Austin
APD: Motorcyclist injured in SW Austin crash dies at hospital
Police say a motorcyclist who was injured last week in a crash in Southwest Austin later died from his injuries at a hospital. The crash happened Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 2300 block of S. Capital of Texas Highway, west of the intersection with MoPac. The Austin Police Department says...
AFD: House fire in northwest Austin caused by lightning strike
At 8:09 a.m. Friday, the Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in northwest Austin.
1 taken into custody after SWAT callout in southeast Austin
The Austin Police Department said one was person taken into custody Wednesday after a SWAT callout in southeast Austin lasted over 12 hours.
