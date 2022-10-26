ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person taken to the hospital after shooting in NW Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning in northwest Austin. APD Watch Command said officers responded to the 8900 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway just before 2 a.m. This is right by The Arboretum just before the US 183 Hwy interchange.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl found safe

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police have found a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was found and is safe and healthy. Gracie's mother was notified by police. Originally, Gracie was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. Lakeway police, Bee Cave...
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin

A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person dies after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - One person has died after being hit by a car on I-35. The crash happened near 51st Street around 7:30 p.m. on October 26. Exact details of the crash were not released by police, but officials say the victim was hit and died at the scene. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Motorcyclist injured in SW Austin crash dies at hospital

Police say a motorcyclist who was injured last week in a crash in Southwest Austin later died from his injuries at a hospital. The crash happened Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 2300 block of S. Capital of Texas Highway, west of the intersection with MoPac. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

