ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams in Western World Championships at Cocopah Speedway

After a two-week break to get the cars prepared for the final two events of the 2022 racing season, Flowdynamics drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will be in action this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Josh Williams, Sherry Pollex and Jes Ferreira Recognized as 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalists

Comcast is honored to announce the finalists for the 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award, an annual award created to recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR industry. Whether through spreading cheer at children’s hospitals, inspiring those battling cancer, or impacting lives through the world of adoption, the 2022 class of honorees has gone above and beyond in creating positive change throughout the year. For the first time, Comcast opened the eligibility for anyone in the NASCAR community with a 2022 annual credential or NASCAR full season license, with this expansion, Comcast is now able to share these exceptional stories.
Speedway Digest

Eddie Tafoya Jr. Ready for Season-Ending Cocopah and Perris Races – New Shirts and Hoodies Available

Eddie Tafoya Jr. will close his 2022 sprint car racing season with five races over the next 9 days in co-sanctioned shows with the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars. The first of the two shows will be this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented By Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. He will follow that up on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway.
PERRIS, CA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Speedway Digest

NHRA Summit Racing Series heads to Las Vegas

It’s a huge weekend for the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the world’s largest motorsports program when it comes to racer participation, as 40 standout competitors will race for a national championship as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Road & Track

For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million

“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Mission accomplished: Gordon Barnes defends the Club Challenge title

Gordon Barnes has been crowned the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Club Challenge Champion. The Marko Stipp Motorsport driver defended his one-point lead over Neo Lambert with an almost-perfect second session at Automotodrom Grobnik. The Brit only accumulated a total penalty time of 0.058 seconds and therefore kept Lambert at bay. After Alain Mosqueron in 2019 and 2020, Barnes is the second driver in EuroNASCAR history to celebrate two consecutive Club Challenge title victories.
Speedway Digest

Inaugural Tribute to Billy Shuman Announced for Western Midget Racing November 12

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction will close its 2022 championship with the inaugural Tribute to Billy Shuman, Saturday November 12 at Adobe Mountain Speedway. The race in Glendale, Ariz. on the 1/5th mile bullring will pay $1500 to win. NOW600 Non-Wing Micro Sprints will compete in a 50-lap feature along with Restricted and Jr. Sprints action as well. Three Micro divisions will also compete on Friday night.
GLENDALE, AZ
Speedway Digest

Caymus Vineyards and Casey Mears Partner for Mexico GP Legends Cup Race

Caymus Vineyards has been a longtime sponsor in the sport of auto racing, the genesis of which featured NASCAR driver Casey Mears, when he was the driver of Germain Racing’s No. 13 NASCAR Cup Series entry. This weekend, the pair reunites, and Caymus Vineyards will again sponsor Mears as he slides behind the wheel in the much-anticipated Freightliner Legends Cup race in Mexico City. The event precedes Sunday’s Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix and features some of open-wheel racing’s most celebrated drivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023

Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
Speedway Digest

Michael Schumacher is the most successful Formula One Champion, study reveals

Michael Schumacher is the most successful Formula One World Champion ever, a new study has revealed. The study by independent online casino comparison service CasinoAlpha analysed every Formula One Championships since 2000 and calculated when each winner mathematically won the title and with how many points. Then it adjusted all the results to today’s scoring system minus the newly introduced Fastest Lap point to find out the combination of the fastest win with the most points.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Returns to “The Magic Mile” on July 15, 2023

The New England fan-favorite NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) has been added to the lineup for New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s (NHMS) 2023 NASCAR weekend, July 15-16. The modifieds will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 with a 100-lap race. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will cap off the weekend with the Crayon 301 on Sunday, July 16.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Speedway Digest

Toyota NCS Martinsville Quotes -- Bubba Wallace

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 45 Leidos Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “Sitting out, not being a part of your normal routine. It’s unfortunate, but I tried to play a different part in the team than I was from the driving aspect and being there for the race. Tried to help John Hunter (Nemechek) get the feel that he needed for practice, qualifying and the race. Just sitting out and not being part of your normal routine was the toughest part for sure.”
MARTINSVILLE, TX
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy