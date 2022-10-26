Read full article on original website
EVENT UPDATE >> Any Midget Tire Will Be Allowed At The 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals
We would first like to apologize for the confusion and panic caused by Wednesday’s release regarding tire usage at the 2023 Lucas Oil Bowl National presented by General Tire. We have rescinded the requirements for the rear axle, and any brand of Midget Racing Tire will be acceptable for...
Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams in Western World Championships at Cocopah Speedway
After a two-week break to get the cars prepared for the final two events of the 2022 racing season, Flowdynamics drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will be in action this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway.
Indy 500 Winner Ericsson Unveils Image on Borg-Warner Trophy
Marcus Ericsson unveiled his image on the Borg-Warner Trophy on Oct. 27 in Indianapolis, one of the most significant honors since he won the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The bas-relief, sterling silver image of Ericsson is the 109th face to be...
Josh Williams, Sherry Pollex and Jes Ferreira Recognized as 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalists
Comcast is honored to announce the finalists for the 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award, an annual award created to recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR industry. Whether through spreading cheer at children’s hospitals, inspiring those battling cancer, or impacting lives through the world of adoption, the 2022 class of honorees has gone above and beyond in creating positive change throughout the year. For the first time, Comcast opened the eligibility for anyone in the NASCAR community with a 2022 annual credential or NASCAR full season license, with this expansion, Comcast is now able to share these exceptional stories.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Ready for Season-Ending Cocopah and Perris Races – New Shirts and Hoodies Available
Eddie Tafoya Jr. will close his 2022 sprint car racing season with five races over the next 9 days in co-sanctioned shows with the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars. The first of the two shows will be this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented By Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. He will follow that up on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway.
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment
Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill will get his first extensive Cup Series experience thanks to NASCAR's tiniest team. The post NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NHRA Summit Racing Series heads to Las Vegas
It’s a huge weekend for the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the world’s largest motorsports program when it comes to racer participation, as 40 standout competitors will race for a national championship as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With the...
Road & Track
For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million
“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
‘Prancing Horse’ Looks to Build on Its GT Legacy when the Car Debuts at Rolex 24
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ferrari’s legacy in sports car racing predates its legendary history in Formula 1. And it will begin a new chapter at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in about three months with the worldwide racing debut of the Ferrari 296 GT3. The sports car history...
Mission accomplished: Gordon Barnes defends the Club Challenge title
Gordon Barnes has been crowned the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Club Challenge Champion. The Marko Stipp Motorsport driver defended his one-point lead over Neo Lambert with an almost-perfect second session at Automotodrom Grobnik. The Brit only accumulated a total penalty time of 0.058 seconds and therefore kept Lambert at bay. After Alain Mosqueron in 2019 and 2020, Barnes is the second driver in EuroNASCAR history to celebrate two consecutive Club Challenge title victories.
Inaugural Tribute to Billy Shuman Announced for Western Midget Racing November 12
Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction will close its 2022 championship with the inaugural Tribute to Billy Shuman, Saturday November 12 at Adobe Mountain Speedway. The race in Glendale, Ariz. on the 1/5th mile bullring will pay $1500 to win. NOW600 Non-Wing Micro Sprints will compete in a 50-lap feature along with Restricted and Jr. Sprints action as well. Three Micro divisions will also compete on Friday night.
Caymus Vineyards and Casey Mears Partner for Mexico GP Legends Cup Race
Caymus Vineyards has been a longtime sponsor in the sport of auto racing, the genesis of which featured NASCAR driver Casey Mears, when he was the driver of Germain Racing’s No. 13 NASCAR Cup Series entry. This weekend, the pair reunites, and Caymus Vineyards will again sponsor Mears as he slides behind the wheel in the much-anticipated Freightliner Legends Cup race in Mexico City. The event precedes Sunday’s Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix and features some of open-wheel racing’s most celebrated drivers.
Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023
Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
Michael Schumacher is the most successful Formula One Champion, study reveals
Michael Schumacher is the most successful Formula One World Champion ever, a new study has revealed. The study by independent online casino comparison service CasinoAlpha analysed every Formula One Championships since 2000 and calculated when each winner mathematically won the title and with how many points. Then it adjusted all the results to today’s scoring system minus the newly introduced Fastest Lap point to find out the combination of the fastest win with the most points.
Knack for Art? Cast Your Vote Now for Iconic DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design That Will be Showcased Next February
Artistic visionaries get ready to be a part of motorsports history! For the eighth consecutive year, fans have the chance to vote on the iconic DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design that will be showcased for the 65th Annual Great American Race on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Voting is open now...
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Returns to “The Magic Mile” on July 15, 2023
The New England fan-favorite NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) has been added to the lineup for New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s (NHMS) 2023 NASCAR weekend, July 15-16. The modifieds will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 with a 100-lap race. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will cap off the weekend with the Crayon 301 on Sunday, July 16.
NWMT: Corey LaJoie Wins Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200; Jon McKennedy Secures 2022 Championship at Martinsville Featured
Corey LaJoie celebrated his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway. LaJoie, piloting the No. 53 Curb Records machine, started fifth on the grid and took the lead from pole winner Matt Hirschman 32 laps into the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. LaJoie went...
Pedulla, Rogers, Dotson, Stefanski Win All-Star Features to Open World Short Track Championship
Stephen Pedulla will never forget The Dirt Track at Charlotte. After a year of frustration, the Kannapolis, NC driver finally had everything go his way, leading all 20 laps to win the Fox Factory Pro Late Model Championship Feature Thursday night at the seventh annual World Short Track Championship. Pedulla...
Toyota NCS Martinsville Quotes -- Bubba Wallace
BUBBA WALLACE, No. 45 Leidos Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “Sitting out, not being a part of your normal routine. It’s unfortunate, but I tried to play a different part in the team than I was from the driving aspect and being there for the race. Tried to help John Hunter (Nemechek) get the feel that he needed for practice, qualifying and the race. Just sitting out and not being part of your normal routine was the toughest part for sure.”
