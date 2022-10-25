‘Spoopy Drag Queen’ Part of Entertainment at Bethel Ct Pride’s Youth Halloween Party for Middle and High Schoolers, Held at Bethel First Congregational Church, Oct. 29

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Haven school expanding its own food pantry
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
darientimes.com
CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
Fundraiser Friday to honor fallen Bristol officers
Support continues to pour in for Bristol police and the families of two fallen officers. The department is announcing a fundraiser this Friday evening featuring country singer and Connecticut native Jordan Oaks.
News 12
Police at Stamford HS Tuesday morning due to recent events locally, nationally
Students at Stamford High School arrived Tuesday morning to an extra police presence in light of recent events both locally and halfway across the country. “In the driveway, there was a bunch of cop cars with their lights on,” said student Carina Palomba. “I just saw like a cop...
What’s Right With Schools: Danbury teacher goes above and beyond to help students learn English
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – This is not your average science class. The students are not only learning about the science of light, but they’re also learning about basic English too. Most of the students have only been in Connecticut for a year or less, but they say their teacher, Ms. Lopes, has them feeling confident. […]
darientimes.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
ctexaminer.com
Meeting on Haig Avenue Sale Overflows with Questions, Suspicions, Stamford Residents
STAMFORD – Officials must have expected about two dozen people at a meeting about the planned sale of a historic city building on Haig Avenue, because that’s roughly the capacity of a room they reserved at a public library branch nearby. But so many people showed up Tuesday...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Teacher’s Video Prompts Complaints, Questions by Public School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — A video posted on Facebook on Monday by the district’s supervisor of mathematics for grades 6-12, Yvonne Daniels, has caught the attention of the district administration, and prompted complaints from parents, teachers and staff. The video of Daniels described a conversation with other teachers, who she...
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
ctexaminer.com
Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building
STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Boat Taking On Water
2022-10-27@2:02pm–#Fairfield CT– Police and firefighters rescued a boat taking on water about a mile offshore near the Penfield Lighthouse. There were four people onboard and they all were wearing life preservers. Radio reports said there were no injuries and the police boat towed the boat back to shore.
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Decade since Sandy: Never-before-seen photos show Sandy's wrath on iconic Rye Playland
News 12 has obtained never-before-seen photos that show Sandy's wrath on the 94-year-old amusement park.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
WNYT
3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash
Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
2 University of New Haven students killed, 4 others injured in Massachusetts crash
Three people have died and five others were injured in a two car crash on Route 7 in Sheffield Tuesday morning.
