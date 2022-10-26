ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Napier Introduces Advanced Financial Crime Risk Management Platform, Napier Continuum

 3 days ago
Napier, provider of leading anti-money laundering and compliance technology, today launched a new advanced financial crime risk management platform that offers high levels of automation whilst improving the efficiency and accuracy of financial crime compliance programs for regulated organisations of all maturity levels.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005956/en/

Napier introduces advanced financial crime risk management platform - Napier Continuum (Graphic: Business Wire)

Napier is reinventing financial crime risk management (FCRM) technology with its highly scalable and flexible platform, Napier Continuum. It is set to be the first end-to-end AI-enhanced platform that is purpose-built for modern financial markets by optimising current risk operations while seamlessly scaling as organisations manage new, unknown future risks.

With advanced AI and automation embedded throughout the platform, underpinned by low-code/no-code rules and sandbox environments, organisations can respond to evolving threats and regulations with faster decision making and improved accuracy in investigations.

Built on next-generation technologies, Napier Continuum provides a dynamic and holistic view of financial crime risks while improving operational efficiencies and decreasing total cost of ownership. Continuum enables access to the full suite of Napier’s financial crime compliance products, including Perpetual Client Risk Assessment (p)CRA, Transaction Monitoring, Screening, and Risk Assessment tools, with full STP to third-party and proprietary applications such as AML, KYC, Fraud, and CRM systems.

Will Monk, Napier’s Chief Product Officer whose 20 years’ experience gained from the likes of NatWest, HSBC, and Barclays has helped shape the platform, said, “By understanding the key struggles financial institutions have in streamlining financial crime compliance operations, we’ve invested in a unifying AI-enhanced solution with exceptional levels of automation to help spot suspicious behaviour more effectively and support oversight of compliance risk throughout the entire customer lifecycle.”

The flexibility of Napier Continuum is unique within the industry. There is no need to ‘rip and replace’ existing solutions, as customers will have the option to deploy Napier Continuum as an end-to-end platform, point solution, or as an aggregation layer to complement existing systems. Napier Continuum can also be deployed to any cloud environment as a fully managed SaaS, or on premise to a client’s specifications.

Napier Continuum also delivers new, exceptional ongoing risk assessment capabilities through (p)CRA, its dynamic risk assessment suite, which enables an automated continuous review of all risk factors across the client lifecycle.

“Criminals continually adapt their methods in response to technological innovations, but financial crime risk management solutions have been slow to catch up,” said Greg Watson, CEO at Napier. “That’s why we are incredibly proud to launch Napier Continuum. With features like (p)CRA and high levels of automation, it is a superior solution that organisations can tailor to their business and regulatory requirements while intercepting evolving financial crime threats.”

