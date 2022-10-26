ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for gun safety

By Jordan Williams, Kayla Shepperd
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – In front of a backdrop of the nearly 50 children lost to gun violence this year in St. Louis, Jewish and Christian leaders and the city’s mayor came together to advocate gun safety and responsibility.

The Interfaith Gun Safety Initiative was scheduled months ago and just so happened to coincide with Monday’s shooting.

“The time for talk is over, the time for action is now,” said Father Dennis Stehly of the Archdiocese of Saint Louis.

Trending: Some St. Charles water wells contaminated; mayor says drinking water remains safe

Educational materials and about 500 gun locks were available for gun owners. Across town at the Saint Louis Public Schools building, Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting was kept short. The board’s president Matt Davis opened and closed with a statement.

“To the students, families, teachers, principal, safety officers, and staff of Central VPA High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, we are sorry,” Davis said. “We are sorry that a young man with mental health issues was able to gain access to an assault rifle, and we could not keep you safe.”

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will remain closed until Friday as students switch to virtual learning.

FOX 2

CVPA shooting: STL police say background check worked

As federal and local authorities continue to investigate just how Orlando Harris was able to obtain the AR-style rifle used in Monday's mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police have revealed the shooter was thwarted from buying a weapon earlier this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Family of missing Missouri paraglider is asking for help

MISSOURI – A Missouri paraglider, while traveling with a friend and an instructor, was recently reported missing after not showing up at the checkpoint in Hermann, Missouri. The missing person, Kenny Loudermilk is described as a white male, 35 years old, six feet tall, with a full reddish-brown beard and hazel eyes.
HERMANN, MO
Washington Missourian

MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes

St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
