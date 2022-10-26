Read full article on original website
Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township
After 60 years of operations in Lansing, Mich., Consumers Energy announced this week that it plans to relocate its mid-Michigan service center from the state capital to Windsor Township, which it hopes will make for ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Constant marijuana smell from Orion Township industrial complex raises concerns
Some people living in Orion Township say their neighborhoods reek of marijuana. An industrial complex located on Premier Road is the culprit, according to the city's supervisor.
ebw.tv
900 New Jobs Anticipated with Magna Expansion in St. Clair
With their expansion, Magna plans to provide an additional 900 jobs in the next 3 years. The completed facility will encompass an enormous 1,000,000 square feet. [Sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs]
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
Tv20detroit.com
Lear to open $80M manufacturing facility EV battery component plant in Michigan
Lear Corporate announced Thursday it will open a new $80 million manufacturing facility in Michigan to build electric vehicle batteries. According to the company, General Motors selected Lear to exclusively supply the Battery Discount Unit (BDU) on all full-size trucks and SUVs using GM's Ultium EV platform through 2030. Now,...
“Unannounced inspections are coming” - Cannabis Regulator Promises Crackdown in Michigan
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting ready to start a new attack against products from the black market.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
🚗 Predicted change in car prices
Good morning! It's Thursday. It's been months — heck, years — of surging demand for new cars. Automakers can't pump them out fast enough. Between the sky-high demand, labor shortages and supply chain issues, prices have soared, too. But according to new reporting from Free Press auto writer...
Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless systems
After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in West Michigan are left with systems that do not work and are tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
‘Stay tuned.’ New Michigan marijuana director hints at plans to go after black market marijuana
One thing is clear: Michigan marijuana regulators intend to increase enforcement to eradicate black-market marijuana making its way to the licensed commercial market. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s placement of Brian Hanna, a former Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) inspector and Michigan state police analyst, as the agency’s “acting” director, hints at a new, stricter approach by the agency.
Group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
25 Michigan school districts to receive electric buses
(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-five school districts across the state of Michigan will receive electric buses as part of the Biden administration's Clean School Bus Program.The program is sending nearly a billion dollars to 389 school districts across the nation, as part of a way to help get more zero-emission vehicles on the road. The program also hopes to help "produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities," according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.Pontiac City School District is receiving the most buses in the state, with 25. Of the 25 districts, only five are receiving more than 10 buses, and only Jackson Public Schools and Pontiac are receiving more than 20.You can find the list of all of the districts in Michigan receiving buses here.
UpNorthLive.com
Researchers gather to combat 'rock snot' in Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Researchers, lake associations and others met at a summit held by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay on Friday. One of the pressing topics was the status and spread of Didymo, or "rock snot" in our region. Didymo, or didymosphenia geminata, is an algae...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Powerball jumps to $800 million; 1 ticket sold Michigan for $1 million prize
Once again, no one hit the Powerball on Wednesday night, meaning the jackpot has increased once again to $800 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time.
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
