Garfield Township, MI

Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township

After 60 years of operations in Lansing, Mich., Consumers Energy announced this week that it plans to relocate its mid-Michigan service center from the state capital to Windsor Township, which it hopes will make for ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
The Detroit Free Press

🚗 Predicted change in car prices

Good morning! It's Thursday. It's been months — heck, years — of surging demand for new cars. Automakers can't pump them out fast enough. Between the sky-high demand, labor shortages and supply chain issues, prices have soared, too. But according to new reporting from Free Press auto writer...
northernexpress.com

A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds

If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Stay tuned.’ New Michigan marijuana director hints at plans to go after black market marijuana

One thing is clear: Michigan marijuana regulators intend to increase enforcement to eradicate black-market marijuana making its way to the licensed commercial market. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s placement of Brian Hanna, a former Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) inspector and Michigan state police analyst, as the agency’s “acting” director, hints at a new, stricter approach by the agency.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CBS Detroit

25 Michigan school districts to receive electric buses

(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-five school districts across the state of Michigan will receive electric buses as part of the Biden administration's Clean School Bus Program.The program is sending nearly a billion dollars to 389 school districts across the nation, as part of a way to help get more zero-emission vehicles on the road. The program also hopes to help "produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities," according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.Pontiac City School District is receiving the most buses in the state, with 25. Of the 25 districts, only five are receiving more than 10 buses, and only Jackson Public Schools and Pontiac are receiving more than 20.You can find the list of all of the districts in Michigan receiving buses here.
UpNorthLive.com

Researchers gather to combat 'rock snot' in Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Researchers, lake associations and others met at a summit held by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay on Friday. One of the pressing topics was the status and spread of Didymo, or "rock snot" in our region. Didymo, or didymosphenia geminata, is an algae...
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
