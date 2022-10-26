ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support grows for St. Louis school community where student, teacher killed

ST. LOUIS – Many in the St. Louis area are paying tribute to the victims killed in Monday’s school shooting.

Flowers, candles, and balloons were left outside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School as part of a memorial for 15-year-old Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, whose lives were taken during the deadly shooting. Several residents in the area stopped to offer their support in remembrance of Bell, a sophomore with a love for dancing, and Kuczka, a longtime teacher known for her dedication to her students.

“This was the 40th school shooting this year,” said Matt Davis, president of the St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education. “It was a record number. The last record was set last year. This is a trend that must stop.”

Top Story: Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting

The leaders in the area called for action on several things, including limiting access to the types of weapons often used in mass shootings, and for greater access to mental health services.

Police identified 19-year-old Orlando Harris as the shooter and said he had 600 rounds of ammunition along with an AR-15 style rifle. Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack read a letter that Harris left behind in his vehicle.

“I don’t have any friends. I don’t have any family. I’ve never had a girlfriend. I’ve never had a social life. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooting,” Sack read.

St. Louis area leaders encouraged anyone in need of help to reach out to several area resources.

