Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
goseawolves.com
GNAC cites seven Seawolves for academic excellence
PORTLAND, Ore. – Led by a 4.00 grade-point average from senior Lisa Jaunet, the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team tied its program record by placing seven student-athletes on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, presented by Barnes & Noble College, announced Wednesday by the league office. In addition to...
goseawolves.com
#9 UAA hosts rival UAF for Saturday matinee
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE VOLLEYBALL... Sat., Oct. 29 – 2 pm ADT – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Alaska Fairbanks (15-10, 5-8 GNAC) at #9 Alaska Anchorage (22-2, 12-1 GNAC) TICKETS: GoSeawolves.com. LIVE VIDEO: youtube.com/c/UAASeawolves. LIVE STATS: GoSeawolves.com/sidearmstats/wvball. SOCIAL MEDIA: Check the @UAAVolleyball Twitter feed...
goseawolves.com
Newcomer Wyche tabbed Preseason All-GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. – With the start of the regular-season just one day away, the Alaska Anchorage men's basketball team received its first individual honor of the 2022-23 season, as senior Da'Zhon Wyche was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team. A 5-10 guard from Anchorage, Wyche...
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Clair DeGeorge will soon be wearing something fabulous and familiar – a Team USA hockey jersey
Anchorage’s Clair DeGeorge experience at the elite level of women’s hockey received another boost this week when USA Hockey named her to the national team that will play Canada in the Rivalry Series beginning in November. DeGeorge, 23, was one of 13 forwards named to the 23-player team...
kinyradio.com
AASSP names Alaska Assistant Principal of the Year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Wasilla High's Karen Bloxsom has been named the 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals. The AASSP Assistant Principal of the Year program annually recognizes outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who have successfully provided high-quality learning opportunities for students.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Science Forum: Home Insulation from Wood and Fungus
In the woods near the UAA campus, mycologist Phillippe Amstislavski examines a fungus he uses to bond wood fiber. One of the downsides of the oil-based materials that keep us warm is that they spew a lot of carbon into the atmosphere when they are made. And those blue and pink sheets of foam insulation never die, often polluting the land and floating on our waterways when we are done with them.
alaskasnewssource.com
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
alaskasnewssource.com
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for Alaska’s open U.S. House seat participated in the Debate for the State Wednesday evening. Candidates were pressed with questions about issues currently facing Alaska. Republican Nick Begich III, Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin and current Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod removes vaccine requirement for 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three years of rigorous COVID-19 precautions, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will no longer require mushers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A post on the organization’s website announced the change early Monday morning. “While the Iditarod continues to recommend Covid vaccinations for our...
akbizmag.com
Valley Comic Con Returns to Wasilla
One of four rooms at Everett’s/Mat-Su Resort filled with vendors and attendees at the second annual Valley Comic Con. More than a week before Halloween, costumed revelers stalked the halls of Everett’s and Mat-Su Resort just outside of Wasilla. They were attending Valley Comic Con, returning for a second year, making it an annual event.
Services for Ben Stevens
The family of the late Ben Stevens has announced services for the late former senator, who died Oct. 13, while hiking in Seward with his wife Elizabeth. On Oct. 27, there will be a visitation at Evergreen Memorial Chapel from 5-7 pm. On Oct. 28, a funeral Mass will be...
Bob Griffin: Anchorage voters rejected Inlet View school proposal, and district has too much school property
Anchorage voters already rejected the Inlet View expansion proposal in April. Some are now advocating that we ignore the voters and knock Inlet View down and replace it with a $34.3 million, $742 per square foot — $170,000 per student — major school expansion project, 42% larger than the existing campus. Worse yet, the money currently being considered to fund the rejected project was intended for property tax relief.
airwaysmag.com
Northern Pacific Upgrades Terminal at Anchorage
DALLAS – Looking toward its 2023 launch, the new long-haul Anchorage-based airline, Northern Pacific Airways (7H), is nearing the end of the US$6m upgrade of its leased areas of the North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). Terminal upgrades sure to delight travelers include a 50-seat mini...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce
Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
alaskasnewssource.com
Proposal to continue construction of homeless Navigation Center shot down
Wednesday's top headlines and stories across Alaska. Anchorage business owners hire Safety Ambassadors to manage city’s homeless situation. Business owners are taking action to help manage the homeless situation in Downtown Anchorage. Many say the presence of homeless people has been driving away tourists and is simply bad for business. That’s why they’ve hired the Anchorage Downtown Partnership (ADP) to help manage the situation, which is a balancing act of maintaining security and human compassion.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage business owners hire safety ambassadors to manage homeless situation downtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Business owners are taking action to help manage interactions between homeless Anchorage residents and patrons Downtown. Many business owners say the presence of homeless Anchorage residents has been driving away tourists and is simply bad for business, which is why they’re working with the Anchorage Downtown Partnership to help manage the situation as a balancing act of maintaining security while showing human compassion.
Anchorage to Rep. Josephson: Stop saying police department endorses you
An attorney for the Municipality of Anchorage has sent a “cease and desist” letter to Rep. Andy Josephson, telling the legislator to stop saying in his political ads that the Anchorage Police Department endorses him. “It has come to our attention that you have represented in your campaign...
Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta tribes: Donlin Environmental Impact Statement is deficient — corps should withdraw permit, require Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement
News Release Mother Kuskokwim Tribal Coalition Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta traveled to Anchorage on October 21 to formally ask (again) the Alaska District Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke the Clean Water Act 404 permit for the proposed Donlin Gold Mine and ...
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance said it was difficult for her to vote against continued funding for a much-maligned Navigation Center off Elmore Road. LaFrance was one of nine assembly members Tuesday evening who voted against the center to shelter homeless Anchorage residents proposed by Mayor Dave Bronson.
