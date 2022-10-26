ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas

By Andy Banker, Kayla Shepperd
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVPDL_0iml0lNS00

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.

The decision came in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting. The St. Charles County Council voted in June to use ARPA funds to put armed officers in all elementary, middle, and high schools where they were stationed.

Angie Scheffler watched a news report in horror about Monday’s deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. Although her daughter is an elementary school student in St. Charles County, Scheffler is a CVPA graduate.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I would never imagine…this is for real, for real,’” she said.

Top Story: Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting

“(Monday) was the best case scenario for a law enforcement response,” said Chief Kurt Frisz for the St. Charles County Police Department.

He praised the rapid response of the St. Louis police. A 19-year-old gunman broke into the school and shot nine people, killing a student and a teacher. Police said the responding officers quickly located and killed the shooter in an exchange of gunfire, preventing a massacre. The gunman, a former student at CVPA, reportedly had more than 600 rounds of ammunition with him at a school with about 700 teachers and staff.

The police response in St. Louis is a stark contrast to the Uvalde shootings in May. A gunman killed two teachers and 19 students as police delayed entering the building.

“(Uvalde) was a gut punch to all of us in law enforcement,” Frisz said. “No one wants to see that happen. It shouldn’t have happened. What should happen is what happened in St. Louis City. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did a fantastic job. But (now) it’s how do we get better from that, the best response possible, but let’s get better, so we don’t have any loss of life.”

Frisz said having armed officers in all the schools could be the first step.

“Maybe (an armed officer) could have taken action quicker at the door,” he said.

The St. Charles County Police Department has added an officer at all 14 elementary across five school districts in unincorporated areas after the county council approved spending $2.2 million for the officer and equipment.

Trending: Some St. Charles water wells contaminated; mayor says drinking water remains safe

The armed school resource officers (SROs) also provide a trained set of eyes and ears to look for things school staff might miss.

“Check doors throughout the day, make sure the doors aren’t being propped open,” Frisz said. “Look for security weaknesses.”

He called it “hardening” schools which are too often “soft” targets.

Frisz said he hopes the funding becomes permanent. Scheffler also wishes it last.

“I think it should be with all that’s happening,” Scheffler said. “Maybe that will keep people from trying to do that if they know there’s an armed officer.”

Frisz said there were benefits beyond the physical presence.

“Based on social media and things (students are) posting on social media…our officers can act on that,” he said. “Being in school, getting that information, I think we intercept a lot that doesn’t make the media.”

The goal is for officers to develop relationships with students and often identify issues before they lead to violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 17

Joseph Shmoe
3d ago

it only makes sense, we defend everything of value with firearms so why would we not do the same for our kids?

Reply(1)
9
Sue Bunch
3d ago

It is horrible to fear for your children just going to school. I hope the officers are brave like the St. Louis Police officers that ran in to help the kids rather than waiting in a hall until they had been murdered.

Reply
2
Related
FOX 2

CVPA shooting: STL police say background check worked

As federal and local authorities continue to investigate just how Orlando Harris was able to obtain the AR-style rifle used in Monday's mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police have revealed the shooter was thwarted from buying a weapon earlier this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Family of missing Missouri paraglider is asking for help

MISSOURI – A Missouri paraglider, while traveling with a friend and an instructor, was recently reported missing after not showing up at the checkpoint in Hermann, Missouri. The missing person, Kenny Loudermilk is described as a white male, 35 years old, six feet tall, with a full reddish-brown beard and hazel eyes.
HERMANN, MO
FOX2Now

Fatal crash of a 74-year-old in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A fatal accident occurred Friday evening near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are working together to investigate the death of an adult female. On October 27, 2022,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Teen dead in fatal early morning wreck in south STL

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Fatal crash this morning around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a teenage male. On October...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Attempted carjacking likely leads to shooting death in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department found a shooting victim deceased in the 300 block of Dames Court around 8 a.m. Thursday. The victim is believed to be a teenage boy, though police have not yet disclosed his identity or exact age.
FERGUSON, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy