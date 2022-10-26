ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

USF volleyball knocks off No. 5 SMSU 3-2

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Cougar volleyball team upset #5 Southwest Minnesota State tonight 3-2.

USF vs SMSU (12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12)

Attack: USF landed 53 kills against the Mustangs led by freshman, Sadie Voss with 17 on the night. Nicole Jacobson landed 10 kills on the night followed by Brooklynne Albracht and Courtney Holsteen each with eight kills apiece in the match.
Service Line: Davis Guetterman led the Cougars with two aces on the day, followed by Jordyn Hamm and Elise Gillen each with one of their own.
Team Effort: Elise Gillen dished out 24 assists on the night followed by Davis Guetterman with 18 and Caitlin Kellner with three assists on the day. Caitlin Kellner set a career high with 21 digs on the night followed by Sadie Voss (14) and Davis Guetterman (12). The three combined for 47 of the Cougars 80 digs on the night.
Standing Tall: The Cougars put down 13 blocks on Southwest, led by Jordan Kuper with a season high of nine blocks on the night. Nicole Jacobson and Jordyn Hamm each had four of their own to tack on to the Cougars 13 total blocks.
Overall

USF upset #5 SMSU in five sets tonight etching their third win against the Mustangs in four years and their fourth since 2012.
Thus far in the season, the Cougars are led by:
Courtney Holsteen – 241 Kills
Elise Gillen – 556 Assists
Elise Gillen – 25 Aces
Sadie Voss – 253 Digs
Jordyn Hamm – 83 Blocks
USF will look to build to the big victory when they host Minnesota State on Friday night in Sioux Falls. First serve is set for 6:00pm in the Stewart Center

