Clearwater family decorates home for "Skeletons for St. Jude"
A Clearwater family decorated their home for donations. They are participating in "Skeletons for St. Jude," a fundraiser to raise money for pediatric cancer.
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
WATCH: Hernando County K9 has his final radio sign off
A Hernando County K9 will now be spending the rest of his days in retirement after his final sign-off.
One month after Hurricane Ian, Sarasota EMS leaders praise first responders
SARASOTA, Fla. — First responders in Sarasota, many of them also impacted, are getting praise from their leaders for their response to Hurricane Ian. It's exactly a month since Ian tore through Southwest Florida and left many communities in places like Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties unrecognizable. Clean-up and...
Dog adoptions, operations suspended for another 2 weeks at Pasco shelter
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — If you're looking to adopt or fulfill any services at Pasco County Animal Services you'll just have to wait. The shelter suspended adoptions and operations including intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for an additional 14 days due to the presence of canine pneumovirus, PCAS said in a news release.
Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center is back on November 1!
TAMPA, Fla. — Back for the season, you can finally see Florida's favorite aquatic mammals at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center. The Manatee Viewing Center reopens on November 1 and will stay open until April 15. TECO says when Tampa Bay's waters start to cool at about 68 degrees or lower, manatees will gather in the Big Bend Power Station's water discharge canal, sometimes by the hundreds.
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
Memorial sign placed along road where Clearwater teen died
In the two months since 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was hit and killed while crossing Bellear road, his family has been fighting for safety upgrades on that road. And their persistence is paying off.
Woman gives back to DV shelter that helped save her life as a teen
Mary & Martha House has been saving lives for 40 years. One of those lives is Kellie, who donated $5,000 to the shelter that helped give so much to her.
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
Hillsborough deputies locate missing man with autism
VALRICO, Fla. — Editor's note: The missing 20-year-old was found by authorities and returned back home with his family. "Thank you to everyone who shared this information," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in an update. The previous story is down below. --- Have you seen this missing person?
St. Pete pastor’s brother accused of attacking child at middle school
The brother of a St. Petersburg pastor has been arrested for child abuse. Court records allege Tommy Ward, 62, pushed and shoved a 12-year-old student at Mount Moriah Christian Fundamental Academy.
Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for
Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs.
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
Lost hiker rescued from Little Manatee River State Park
WIMAUMA, Fla. — A hiker lost in Little Manatee River State Park has been rescued, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews said. Fire crews said their dispatch center received a 911 call around 2:47 p.m. Wednesday from a man who told them he was lost in the woods. Crews said they sprung into action to search for the disoriented hiker, who had reportedly been without water for approximately four hours.
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
Friends remember Clearwater Beach homicide victim
Friends of 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman said he was a kind man and caring father. He was attacked and killed late Thursday night while riding his bike on Mandalay Avenue.
Driver dies after crash outside Riverview Fresh Market
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Two Little Dogs In Tampa Saved From Life Of Suffering
TAMPA, Fla. – Two little dogs soaked and matted in urine and feces have been rescued by Hillsborough County’s Animal Control Services and Pet Resource Center. In a Petition for Enjoinment filed on October 24 in the Hillsborough County courts, Bernard Williams of Tampa
Woman killed in Tampa shooting crossfire, police say
A woman was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by crossfire in a Tampa shooting, according to police.
