laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan City in partnership with Beacon Health. The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.
laportecounty.life
Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
laportecounty.life
Nursing Assistant Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Jayme Mahlka, CNA, who provides care on the hospital’s intermediate care unit. Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Mahlka was nominated by a patient who described her as an extremely hard...
laportecounty.life
Porter County to join “Operation Green Light” in support of local veterans
As part of the upcoming Veterans Day, Porter County will participate in Operation Green Light, a national initiative to support veterans and to raise awareness of resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. The national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association...
laportecounty.life
Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique raises funds for community programs & initiatives
The thrifty fashionistas of Northwest Indiana gathered at Avalon Manor on Thursday evening to take part in Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s bi-annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique. Hosted once early in the year in South Bend, and once in the fall in Merrillville, the event sees Goodwill...
laportecounty.life
Unity Foundation Announces 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Finalists
Unity Foundation of La Porte County is pleased to recognize eight local high. school seniors as La Porte County finalists for the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Two of the finalists will be selected as 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars. They will receive a full-tuition scholarship to pursue a baccalaureate degree at any accredited public or private Indiana college or university and an annual $900 book stipend. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program has provided approximately $5 million in tuition and book stipends to 70 La Porte County.
laportecounty.life
Purdue University Northwest calls for nominees to 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Melissa Ashcraft
Since 2013, Melissa Ashcraft has been the owner of Transitions Equestrian Center in La Porte, Indiana. Transitions Equestrian Center (Transitions) is a horse boarding and training facility that has produced multiple famous horses, some even appearing in Netflix specials. Recently, Ashcraft has been exploring a new business idea called Bncheval. Bncheval is an upcoming company that sells cannabidiol (CBD) products for horses. Ashcraft chose the name Bncheval because it means good horse in French.
laportecounty.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
laportecounty.life
Three New Exhibits Open Next Week at Lubeznik Center for the Arts
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host an opening reception for three new art exhibitions, “We Are Us: The Human Condition,” “A Year in Retrospect” and “Lord GOD” on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. “We Are Us: The Human Condition”...
laportecounty.life
City of La Porte PD now accepting applications
The City of La Porte Police Department is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team, according to Chief Paul Brettin. “Our police department continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community we serve,” Brettin said. “That said, we are looking for more qualified and driven officers to join our team and help continue this momentum. This is an opportunity to take on a career where you can really make a difference, and we hope to see many applications in the coming weeks.”
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Waving goodbye to homecoming at Michigan City
A breezy temperature of 48 degrees on October 7 in football stadium lights marked the end date of Michigan City High Schools (MCHS) spirit week. This spirit week was a remarkable success; all grade levels participated in the dress up days, and even the teachers and faculty took part in the pregame festivities.
laportecounty.life
Duneland Boys & Girls Club Winter Basketball League
The Chesterton Boys & Girls Club is starting registration for their Winter Basketball League. Be part of an organization-wide basketball league that gives members the ultimate basketball league experience, while still focusing on core values such as sportsmanship and fair play! Multiple clubs and organizations will be participating, allowing your child a vast array of competition and fun! This recreational travel league will rotate games days between the Duneland, Valparaiso, South Haven, Portage and Merrillville Clubs. Please call (219) 926-9770 or email Alyssa White, awhite@bgcgreaternwi.org, for more information.
