PORTLAND, Ore. – With the start of their season just nine days away, the Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team received its first individual honors of 2022-23 Friday, having senior guards Jahnna Hajdukovich and Vishe' Rabb named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team. The Seawolf duo was...

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO