Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

By Chris McKee
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations.

Larry Barker Investigates: ‘Worst I’ve seen’: APD overtime scandal uncovered (March 2022)

However, that firing didn’t stick, as Larry Barker explains. In his latest investigation, Barker reveals how Edison is now back working for APD. After threats of legal action for civil rights violations, APD and the city of Albuquerque reached a deal with the former lieutenant. City officials negotiated a settlement behind closed doors, reinstating Edison’s employment with back pay, benefits and an additional $20,000 payment.

Barker recently spoke to KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee about the investigation in an extended interview. What’s next for this case? How rare is this type of situation?

Watch the full conversation in the video player on this page to learn more about the process behind the story. For more context about this discussion, view Larry’s complete story on KRQE.com/larry-barker .

“Behind the story,” is KRQE News 13’s online, exclusive web series, giving viewers a detailed explanation into the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior Larry Barker investigations, visit the Larry Barker Investigates page here .

Comments / 4

robi
3d ago

the attorney General should conduct an investigation on the whole problems going on in the 2nd floor , public needs to know,

Reply
2
 

