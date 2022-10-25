Read full article on original website
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Nursing Assistant Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Jayme Mahlka, CNA, who provides care on the hospital’s intermediate care unit. Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Mahlka was nominated by a patient who described her as an extremely hard...
laportecounty.life
Porter County to join “Operation Green Light” in support of local veterans
As part of the upcoming Veterans Day, Porter County will participate in Operation Green Light, a national initiative to support veterans and to raise awareness of resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. The national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association...
laportecounty.life
Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
City threatens to remove ice fishing tents donated to Chicago homeless
The city is threatening to remove tents donated to homeless residents throughout Chicago by a local businessman.
nwi.life
Medical oncologist and hematologist joins Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster
Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster is helping to expand local cancer care with the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Shuai Qin, MD. Dr. Qin received her training at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. Her residency and fellowship were at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. Her clinical...
laportecounty.life
Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique raises funds for community programs & initiatives
The thrifty fashionistas of Northwest Indiana gathered at Avalon Manor on Thursday evening to take part in Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s bi-annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique. Hosted once early in the year in South Bend, and once in the fall in Merrillville, the event sees Goodwill...
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
nwi.life
Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul
This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
laportecounty.life
Community Healthcare System to host Heart & Vascular Symposium
One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the United States. But knowledge is power, and it could mean the difference between life and death. Community Healthcare System aims to give Northwest Indiana residents that power through the Heart & Vascular Symposium. Experts in cardiology and cardiovascular care will discuss new interventions and treatments for heart health during this free event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Melissa Ashcraft
Since 2013, Melissa Ashcraft has been the owner of Transitions Equestrian Center in La Porte, Indiana. Transitions Equestrian Center (Transitions) is a horse boarding and training facility that has produced multiple famous horses, some even appearing in Netflix specials. Recently, Ashcraft has been exploring a new business idea called Bncheval. Bncheval is an upcoming company that sells cannabidiol (CBD) products for horses. Ashcraft chose the name Bncheval because it means good horse in French.
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
laportecounty.life
City of La Porte PD now accepting applications
The City of La Porte Police Department is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team, according to Chief Paul Brettin. “Our police department continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community we serve,” Brettin said. “That said, we are looking for more qualified and driven officers to join our team and help continue this momentum. This is an opportunity to take on a career where you can really make a difference, and we hope to see many applications in the coming weeks.”
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024
The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
As RSV cases and hospitalizations surge, only 6 percent of pediatric ICU beds are open in Illinois
Illinois' top doctor is urging parents to take preventative measures against RSV as pediatric ICU beds are currently limited in the state.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
laportecounty.life
Cancer Survivor Series: Lori A. LaFrey
Lori A. LaFrey is a small business owner of a crystal shop and mother of three sons from Crown Point, Ind. In November, 2017, LaFrey was diagnosed with breast cancer after being several years behind on mammograms due to her busy life. “I was a stay at home mom to...
nwi.life
City of Lake Station gives back to community with recent baseball field renovations
City of Lake Station just recently completed the renovation of the Four Winds Park baseball fields, and to say this is a big next step for the community would be an understatement. Cities are constantly improving infrastructure and rebuilding necessary things like roads, sewers, and bridges. However, it’s the community-oriented things in a city that truly make a difference in people’s lives and make families want to call a certain place home. By revitalizing the Four Winds fields, Lake Station officials aren’t just helping the city grow, they’re showing the community that they care.
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 27 – 31
Halloween weekend has finally arrived, which means there will be plenty of chances to show off your costume, collect candy, and spend time with friends and family. With costume contests, Halloween races for a good cause, and trick or treat parties, there is something for everyone!. Take a look at...
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after Michigan City shooting
A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Washington Park in Michigan City. Officers were first called around that time on the report of a vehicle being hit by gunfire. Shortly afterward, the were called to the hospital after the shooting victim showed up.
