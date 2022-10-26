Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Colorado is ending its pandemic-era short-term rental assistance program that’s helped 36,000 households in the state
Colorado is winding down its pandemic-era short-term emergency rental assistance program. The federally funded program has aided more than 36,000 households in the state, most of whom have incomes that are half or less of the median income for their area, the state’s Department of Local Affairs said in a statement.
