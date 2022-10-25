The City of La Porte Police Department is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team, according to Chief Paul Brettin. “Our police department continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community we serve,” Brettin said. “That said, we are looking for more qualified and driven officers to join our team and help continue this momentum. This is an opportunity to take on a career where you can really make a difference, and we hope to see many applications in the coming weeks.”

LA PORTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO