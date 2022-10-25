Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan City in partnership with Beacon Health. The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.
nwi.life
Board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Albert Naveed, MD, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Naveed completed his training at Rawalpindi Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His residency in internal medicine was at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine was at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
nwi.life
Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Melissa Ashcraft
Since 2013, Melissa Ashcraft has been the owner of Transitions Equestrian Center in La Porte, Indiana. Transitions Equestrian Center (Transitions) is a horse boarding and training facility that has produced multiple famous horses, some even appearing in Netflix specials. Recently, Ashcraft has been exploring a new business idea called Bncheval. Bncheval is an upcoming company that sells cannabidiol (CBD) products for horses. Ashcraft chose the name Bncheval because it means good horse in French.
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers
St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
laportecounty.life
Community Healthcare System to host Heart & Vascular Symposium
One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the United States. But knowledge is power, and it could mean the difference between life and death. Community Healthcare System aims to give Northwest Indiana residents that power through the Heart & Vascular Symposium. Experts in cardiology and cardiovascular care will discuss new interventions and treatments for heart health during this free event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
WNDU
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
laportecounty.life
City of La Porte PD now accepting applications
The City of La Porte Police Department is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team, according to Chief Paul Brettin. “Our police department continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community we serve,” Brettin said. “That said, we are looking for more qualified and driven officers to join our team and help continue this momentum. This is an opportunity to take on a career where you can really make a difference, and we hope to see many applications in the coming weeks.”
laportecounty.life
Porter County to join “Operation Green Light” in support of local veterans
As part of the upcoming Veterans Day, Porter County will participate in Operation Green Light, a national initiative to support veterans and to raise awareness of resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. The national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024
The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
laportecounty.life
Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique raises funds for community programs & initiatives
The thrifty fashionistas of Northwest Indiana gathered at Avalon Manor on Thursday evening to take part in Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s bi-annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique. Hosted once early in the year in South Bend, and once in the fall in Merrillville, the event sees Goodwill...
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
WNDU
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Parkview Health Gets OK For CR 200N Healthcare Facilities
Parkview Kosciusko Hospital is expected to be completed in summer 2023, but Parkview Health isn’t waiting to continue to grow its presence in Warsaw. On Monday, Parkview Health System Inc. petitioned the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals for a use variance to develop healthcare facilities along CR 200N in an Industrial-2 district that would include an ambulatory surgery center and a medical office building.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
Inside Indiana Business
FAITH Farms receives $500K USDA grant
Gary-based Families Anchored in Total Harmony Inc. has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop a FAITH Food Is Medicine program. Pastor Curtis Whittaker, founder of FAITH CDC, says the organization’s goal is to raise up to $10 million to create a food hub in Gary.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Waving goodbye to homecoming at Michigan City
A breezy temperature of 48 degrees on October 7 in football stadium lights marked the end date of Michigan City High Schools (MCHS) spirit week. This spirit week was a remarkable success; all grade levels participated in the dress up days, and even the teachers and faculty took part in the pregame festivities.
nwi.life
Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul
This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
