Midland, MI

WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash

A person of interest in a stabbing incident in Auburn was taken into custody in Bay City late Tuesday night after crashing his truck into a townhouse. At about 6:30 p.m. Bay County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on west Midland Road in Auburn where a woman suffered at least one stab wound. The subject fled the scene and led police on a chase into the Uptown area of Bay City where he crashed into the townhome at Columbus and Water streets. Residents in the home were able to escape and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight. The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI
Morning Sun

Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash

Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
WYANDOTTE, MI
WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Victim named who died after hitting house, starting fire

UPDATE: Late Monday Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said the man who died was Todd Hamilton of Chippewa Township. A 50-year-old Chippewa Township man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Isabella County’s River Road. The car ended with the man’s vehicle striking a house, which caused both to catch fire.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI

