Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
wsgw.com
Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
A person of interest in a stabbing incident in Auburn was taken into custody in Bay City late Tuesday night after crashing his truck into a townhouse. At about 6:30 p.m. Bay County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on west Midland Road in Auburn where a woman suffered at least one stab wound. The subject fled the scene and led police on a chase into the Uptown area of Bay City where he crashed into the townhome at Columbus and Water streets. Residents in the home were able to escape and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight. The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
No Students Injured In Houghton Lake School Bus Crash
Benjamin Williams, the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, says one of their buses was hit on Tuesday morning. He says the driver and 14 kids are all safe, with no injuries. Williams says the bus was getting back on the road after dropping off kids when a pickup truck...
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Morning Sun
Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
Morning Sun
Victim named who died after hitting house, starting fire
UPDATE: Late Monday Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said the man who died was Todd Hamilton of Chippewa Township. A 50-year-old Chippewa Township man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Isabella County’s River Road. The car ended with the man’s vehicle striking a house, which caused both to catch fire.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Centre Daily
Man learns he won Powerball prize on way to work— but couldn’t tell Michigan family
A Michigan man who was on his way to work in the morning stopped to scan his Powerball tickets earlier this month. “When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed,” Lawrence Thompson told Michigan Lottery officials when claiming his prize.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge dies just days after Bronner’s matriarch -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, Judy Zehnder Keller, dies at 77. Judy Zehnder Keller, president and owner of the famous Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge,...
abc12.com
Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
‘Wait until I get back,’ woman accused in Flint Family Dollar murder case told victim, witness testifies
FLINT, MI – A woman shopping at the Flint Family Dollar store where a security guard was shot and killed in May 2020 testified Tuesday, Oct. 25, that she remembered one of the defendants in the case giving the victim a chilling warning about 20 minutes prior to his death.
Comments / 0