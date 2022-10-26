Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.

1 DAY AGO