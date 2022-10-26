Read full article on original website
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Reveals How Close He Got to Playing James Bond Over a Decade Ago
British actor Henry Cavill recently confirmed that he is returning to don the cape of Superman. The superstar made his return to play one of the most iconic characters in media for the first time since he wore the suit for Justice League back in 2017 and the extended edition with Zack Snyder's Justice League last year.
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
James Gunn On Signing to Lead DC: Kevin Feige 'Was the First Person I Told.'
According to James Gunn, the first person he told about his signing on to lead the DC Comics film universe was none other than Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios. Gunn revealed this in a tweet from his personal account responding to a now-deleted tweet asking if the Suicide Squad director hated Feige and Marvel now that he was heading the rival comic book company’s movies.
What Should Be James Gunn's Next DC Movie or Show?
James Gunn has done an excellent job highlighting ensemble casts in films like The Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Scooby-Doo. He also brought Peacemaker into the forefront with a series focused on him after his appearance in The Suicide Squad. WB Discovery announced that Gunn will now...
Fantastic Four Reportedly Won’t Feature Doctor Doom as the Primary Villain; William Jackson Harper Casted in Ant Man 3 and More
For the past few weeks, we haven't heard much about Marvel's Fantastic Four project since it was postponed to 2025. However recently, popular insider Jeff Sneider revealed a major scoop about the long-awaited film in The Hot Mic show with John Rocha by sharing that the Fantastic Four's first foe will not be Doctor Doom.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Chose the Superman Suit in Black Adam Cameo
Henry Cavill has spoken about the "powerful moment" he had when he put the Superman suit back on, and why he chose the Man of Steel costume for his Black Adam cameo. Cavill's post-credits cameo in Black Adam shows him wearing Superman's iconic blue and red suit. Speaking on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, per Variety, the actor explained why he opted to wear the Man of Steel gear for his return, as he opened up about the emotional resonance of the outfit and how he felt when he put it on again for the first time.
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Official 'Throne' Teaser Trailer
Check out the latest teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The upcoming Marvel movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and more. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022.
Green Lantern: HBO Max Series Showrunner Drops Out
HBO Max's planned Green Lantern show is undergoing a creative change. According to Variety, Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series for HBO Max has lost its co-writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith. Furthermore, the series will no longer focus on Green Lantern members Guy Gardner and Alan Scott and instead focus on John Stewart.
Kevin Feige on James Gunn Co-Leading DC Studios: 'I'll Be First In Line to See Anything He Does'
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has spoken up about James Gunn's new role as DC Studios' co-CEO, saying, "I'll be first in line to see anything he does." Speaking to Deadline at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Feige briefly spoke on the megaton announcement that Gunn, alongside producer Peter Safran, would be in control of the future of Superman, Batman, and the rest of the DC heroes and villains.
The Shining’s Shelley Duvall is Returning to Film for the First Time in 20 Years in New Horror Movie
Shelley Duvall, the actress who played Wendy Torrance in The Shining, is returning to film for the first time in 20 years in the upcoming horror film The Forest Hills. As reported by Deadline, Duvall will star in the indie horror-thriller from writer-director Scott Goldberg, and she will join a cast that includes Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. As for the film itself, it "follows a disturbed man who is tormented by nightmarish visions, after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains."
Jeff Goldblum to Play the Wizard of Oz
Everyone’s favorite eccentric Jeff Goldblum will play The Wizard of Oz. According to Variety, the Jurassic Park star will become the Man Behind the Curtain in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming Wicked movies. A prequel to the Wizard of Oz, Wicked began life as a Broadway play, telling the...
Can't Keep A Batgirl Down
If there’s one thing about Barbara Gordon, it’s that she’s going to persevere. From a symbol of the women’s liberation movement in the Silver Age of comics to her modern day depictions, no one, fictional or otherwise, has been able to stop Batgirl for long. People...
Why Layoffs and Cancellations Have Sparked Industry-wide Worry Among Animators
Recently, Warner Brothers Discovery laid off 125 workers as they restructured Cartoon Network Studios. Workers on shows like Craig of the Creek had their episode orders cut in half, and many lost their jobs outright. This is just the latest in a string of lay offs and cancellations in the animation industry that leave workers wondering about their future in the industry.
Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Episode Ending Explained
Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
The Witcher: How CD Projekt Red Created One of the Biggest Names in Gaming
CD Projekt Red may now have more than 800 developers working across some of the biggest names in RPGs, but when it first began work on The Witcher – which was released 15 years ago this week – it had none of that. It was known for distributing games in Poland, not developing, and very few outside of the country had heard of it or its new project, a dark fantasy RPG based on a series of novels and short stories.
Infinity Ward Reveals the Modern Warfare 2 Launch Changes Made After Beta
Infinity Ward has laid out some changes that have been made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in response to feedback from the game’s beta ahead of its launch later this week. In a post on the studio’s website, the team broke down several change categories, including audio,...
High on Life Exclusive Animated Short: New Town - IGN First
Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland's upcoming comedy-FPS High on Life is packed full of funny content, including a slew of in-game TV shows, movies, and shorts. Take a look at one of those shorts, called "New Town," in this exclusive clip.
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
Bayonetta 3: Voice Actors Detail Their Pay, Workload, and the Dangerous Race to the Bottom
Almost exactly five years since the longest actor's strike in US history came to a close, video game voice actors are in the spotlight once again. Back in 2017, it was about voice actors refusing to work with publishers like Activision and Take-Two over fair payment concerns. Now, a fiery controversy surrounding Nintendo and Platinum's upcoming Bayonetta 3 has reignited the debate over fair pay for voice actors in the video game industry.
