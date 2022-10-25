Read full article on original website
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
Chronotherapy with a glucokinase activator profoundly improves metabolism in obese Zucker rats
Glucokinase activators (GKAs) have been investigated in clinical trials for improvement of glucose control but were abandoned because of adverse side effects. Kroon et al. now show that timing administration of a small-molecule GKA to feeding periods resulted in improved glycemic control and attenuated hepatosteatosis and inflammation in obese Zucker rats. In contrast, continuous feeding improved blood glucose but led to hepatosteatosis and cardiac inflammation, and feeding during fasting only worsened glycemic control. This study suggests that chronotherapy with GKAs may provide an avenue to rescue this class of antidiabetics.
Researchers study the effects of alcohol intake and seek better treatment for alcoholic pancreatitis
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers study the effects of continued alcohol intake and seek better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. Researchers at the Miller School are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact,...
What It Means When Your Platelet Count Is High
To measure the number of platelets in your blood, you'll need testing. Now, if the test comes back with a high count, it's best to know what that entails.
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
Ditropan XL (Oxybutynin) - Oral
Ditropan XL (oxybutynin) is an orally prescribed extended-release (ER) medication that is primarily used to treat symptoms of overactive bladder, including urge incontinence (loss of bladder control), urgency, and frequency. Additionally, for children 6 and older, Ditropan XL is used to treat detrusor overactivity associated with a neurological condition, such as spina bifida.
Firvanq (Vancomycin) - Oral
Firvanq (vancomycin) is an orally prescribed antibiotic medication used to treat infections of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract in people 18 and younger. This antibiotic is specifically approved to treat Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis caused by Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-resistant strains). Firvanq's primary ingredient, vancomycin, is commonly given as an...
What Are Biosimilars and Are They Safe to Use?
A biosimilar is a drug similar to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved biologic drug in structure and function. Biologic drugs and biosimilars are complex molecules produced in a living system (microbes or cells from humans, plants, or animals). They are both made using advanced biotechnology. Biosimilars have been created...
Holistic and CAM Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s impaired immune response attacks its own joints. It can cause significant pain, swelling, and disability. Many people prefer looking for treatment options beyond the standard medications used to treat RA that include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, disease-modifying...
Neoadjuvant Chemoradiotherapy for Surgically Treated Esophageal Carcinoma
Pathological complete response (pCR) after neoadjuvant chemotherapy (nCT) or neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (nCRT) for esophageal adenocarcinoma: a comparison of overall survival (OS) and recurrence-free survival (RFS). Several previous studies comparing nCT and nCRT found no differences in survival. However, the greater rate of pCR following nCRT has been proposed as the cause for selecting this modality over nCT. Researchers analyzed information from 8 intensive care facilities in a global cohort study. Patients with esophageal adenocarcinoma who had nCT or nCRT and achieved a pCR were considered for inclusion. Univariate analysis compared demographic characteristics, and 5-year OS and RFS were compared using Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. A total of 465 patients who achieved pCR after neoadjuvant treatment were analyzed, of whom 132 were given nCT and 333 were given nCRT. Comparison of 5-year OS between the 2 groups showed no statistically significant difference (78.8% (nCT) vs. 65.5% (nCRT), P=0.099); multivariate analysis showed a similar outcome, with an HR=1.19 and a 95% CI 0.77-1.84). Those who achieved a pCR after neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy had a significantly lower 5-year RFS (75.3% (nCRT) vs 87.1% (nCT), P=0.026). The multivariate analysis showed that nCRT was linked to a lower 5-year RFS (HR=1.70, 95% CI 1.22-2.99). The 5-year rates of distant recurrence after nCRT were considerably higher (odds ratio=2.50, 95% CI 1.25-4.99). This multinational cohort study shows that the prognosis of pCR varies between neoadjuvant regimens, calling into doubt the utility of this metric as an oncological surrogate for comparing different approaches to treating esophageal cancer.
Cyst vs. Lipoma: What Are the Differences?
Cysts and lipomas are two types of lumps that can be found under the skin. Cysts are enclosed sacs filled with fluid, pus, air, or other substances. Cysts are benign, meaning not cancerous. Lipomas are growths of fatty tissue usually found between the muscle and skin. Like cysts, lipomas are...
Elective vs. Nonelective Surgery: Uses, Benefits & More
During the COVID-19 pandemic, strains on the healthcare system led states to postpone many elective surgeries. But what factors make a surgery elective or nonelective?. "Elective surgery" is the term used for a procedure that can be safely delayed without great risk to a patient's health, such as cataract surgery. A nonelective (or emergency) surgery is a procedure that must be performed immediately for lifesaving or damage-preventing reasons, such as in repairing a brain aneurysm. While both types of surgery are medically important for a person's health, there are key differences between the two.
Alcohol and Diabetes
Studies show drinking moderately (about one drink per day) may improve heart health and decrease the risk of diabetes. However, some studies don't account for frequency, the population being studied, and the types of beverages consumed. Regarding alcohol and diabetes, blood-sugar-reducing medications, such as insulin, increase the risk of low...
Bladder Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Bladder cancer impacts the bladder, an organ in the pelvis that stores urine before it leaves your body. It’s the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth most common cancer in women. About 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States,...
ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) showed zero relapses in adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) with median treatment duration of 73 weeks
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Detailed positive results from the Phase III CHAMPION-NMOSD trial showed that ULTOMIRIS ® (ravulizumab-cwvz) significantly reduced relapse risk in adults with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive (Ab+) neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), compared to the external placebo arm from the pivotal SOLIRIS ® PREVENT clinical trial. Data were presented today at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress . This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005147/en/ ULTOMIRIS reduced the risk of relapse by 98.6% compared with placebo (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Vertigo: What Is the Relationship?
Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of inflammatory arthritis. The most common symptoms of inflammation affect the joints and typically involve pain, stiffness, and swelling. Some people with ankylosing spondylitis develop digestive problems, a rash, or eye inflammation. While vertigo (a dizzy, spinning sensation) is not the most well-recognized effect of...
What Is Crown Lengthening?
Among the more common cosmetic dentistry procedures is crown lengthening, which aims to remove excess gum tissue around the teeth. This oral surgery can improve the appearance of a “gummy smile” and may be necessary prior to dental crown placement or other tooth restoration treatments. There are several kinds of crown lengthening surgeries, all of which require some preparation and recovery.
