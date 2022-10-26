Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Yakym Highlights Top Voter Issues During Stop In Warsaw
With only 11 days before the general election, Rudy Yakym III, GOP candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, spent the bulk of his day Friday in Kosciusko County. “We’re taking nothing for granted. We’re really trying to get out and tour the entire district and get to every county as many times as we possibly can,” he said before having lunch with a group of Kosciusko County Republicans at The Downtown in Warsaw.
abc57.com
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Council President: Mayor's office budget cuts stems from Tom Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council president Jason Arp is proposing to cut the Mayor's office operating budget in 2023 at Tuesday's council meeting. That totals nearly $2.8 million, including more than $1.8 million in wages. Councilman Russ Jehl is proposing to cut mid-year raises ($21,671), and agrees with...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Thursday - Harold D. Vandoren, 52, of 1947 N. CR 1000E, Akron, arrested for felony probation violation. Bond: $5,250. • 4:09 p.m. Thursday - Mark Richard Utter, 43, of 1823 Cambridge Drive, Warsaw, arrested...
WNDU
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Donates To Animal Welfare League
Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win. However, the bank’s CEO, Roger Cromer, decided to raise the amount to the pet that won and to give $250 to each branch that participated in the contest to donate to the shelter that they had chosen. The Warsaw office was very excited to be able to donate to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, according to a news release. Pictured (L to R) are John Warren, Brightly Walters, Beth Madding, Alex Winger, Kim Bolt and Cynthia Gerding, Tonya Blanchard, John Lantz and Brooke Lyons.
95.3 MNC
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
Times-Union Newspaper
Redevelopment Commission Slows Down Process Of Creating 2 Residential TIFs
The Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission Wednesday decided to slow down the process of possibly setting up two residential Tax Increment Finance districts. Greg Fitzloff, business development partner with Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, talked about two residential projects that are being worked on. The first is an 18.8-acre project in Etna...
abc57.com
La Porte man convicted of drug, gun charges
A jury found a La Porte man guilty on drug and gun charges in federal court, according to the US Attorneys Office. Donta Bridges, 38, was found guilty of two counts of distributing heroin; possessing with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine; an attempted distribution of heroin; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WNDU
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
wfft.com
Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
WISH-TV
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
WNDU
Teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020. Tayshawn Malczynski, 18, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
