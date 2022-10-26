Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win. However, the bank’s CEO, Roger Cromer, decided to raise the amount to the pet that won and to give $250 to each branch that participated in the contest to donate to the shelter that they had chosen. The Warsaw office was very excited to be able to donate to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, according to a news release. Pictured (L to R) are John Warren, Brightly Walters, Beth Madding, Alex Winger, Kim Bolt and Cynthia Gerding, Tonya Blanchard, John Lantz and Brooke Lyons.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO