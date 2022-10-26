ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Final year for Halloween display in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ALLENTOWN HALLOWEEKEND EVENTS

October 27, 2022 – The City of Allentown is host to several Halloween events this weekend, including a Halloween Walking Parade and Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival on October 29. The Halloween Walking Parade is a modern approach to the traditional parade structure of years...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Woman’s ghost believed to haunt JT inn

“Where is he! O no! He couldn’t go back to the woman he’s supposed to marry! We made a promise to cancel our weddings. He told me he’d love me forever, but he’s not here. Is he not coming. I can’t live without him!”. No...
JIM THORPE, PA
Pocono Update

Best Haunted Attractions In Monroe County

That time of year for trick-or-treating, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, ghouls, and goblins is here, and the local attractions have never been spookier. Monroe County, PA | The spirit of Halloween lasts all month long, but with October coming to a close soon, this will be the last chance to check out the haunted hotels, houses, and other scary attractions.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Ghost hunting at the George Taylor House

“We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of the Interstate Paranormal Research group which hosted an event earlier this year at the George Taylor House in Catasauqua. “We hope to raise more money for the house and the restoration committee and to also get more people...
CATASAUQUA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem Tree Lighting Scheduled. Volunteers, Sponsors Sought.

Citizens Christmas City Committee requests donations to prepare for most magical night of the year. Time: Payrow Plaza/City Hall | 10 E. Church Street | Bethlehem, PA. Bethlehem, PA (October 27, 2022) – Bethlehem’s Citizen’s Christmas City Committee is looking for volunteers and donations to support the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony. “We’re just a blink away from the most wonderful time of the year and we can’t wait to see the community come together to deck the halls,” said Kelly Smith, the Director of the Downtown Bethlehem Association.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Valley Youth House Hosts Annual Holiday Gift Drive

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA (10/28/22) – The holidays are an especially difficult time for the youth. and families served by Valley Youth House. The Holiday Gift Drive annually raises funds from. the Lehigh Valley community in order to provide holiday gifts to over 1,500 youth and families served by the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley High School Bonfire Lights Up the Night (PHOTOS)

It was better late than never that Saucon Valley High School’s Homecoming bonfire–postponed by rain two weeks ago–was lit Thursday night at the school district stadium. Hundreds of students, staff and community members participated in the annual fall tradition of building, lighting and watching the bonfire as an expression of school spirit.
HELLERTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers

A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
PERKASIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy