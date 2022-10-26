Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
A new Poetry Book called A Heart Searching for Its Soul from Bright Communications
A Heart Searching for Its Soul, the fourth book by veteran Carl Fazio, is filled with poignant poetry on themes as varied as love and loss, warmth and war, and determination and death. The thought-provoking, inspiring poems will appeal to lovers of poetry and people passionate about humanity and living a life of meaning.
ALLENTOWN HALLOWEEKEND EVENTS
October 27, 2022 – The City of Allentown is host to several Halloween events this weekend, including a Halloween Walking Parade and Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival on October 29. The Halloween Walking Parade is a modern approach to the traditional parade structure of years...
Woman’s ghost believed to haunt JT inn
“Where is he! O no! He couldn’t go back to the woman he’s supposed to marry! We made a promise to cancel our weddings. He told me he’d love me forever, but he’s not here. Is he not coming. I can’t live without him!”. No...
Check out the newest sculpture added to Bethlehem’s public art collection
The Cloud, a new sculpture at East Third Street and Founders Way on Southside Bethlehem, is set to be dedicated Thursday afternoon. The addition to the entrance to the SteelStacks campus was created by Carol Lambert, an internationally renowned award-winning sculptor. The sculpture is part of the Gateway Sculpture project,...
Best Haunted Attractions In Monroe County
That time of year for trick-or-treating, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, ghouls, and goblins is here, and the local attractions have never been spookier. Monroe County, PA | The spirit of Halloween lasts all month long, but with October coming to a close soon, this will be the last chance to check out the haunted hotels, houses, and other scary attractions.
‘The Good Nurse,’ Netflix movie about Lehigh Valley’s most prolific serial killer, now streaming
If you woke up at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, you might have already watched Netflix’s new movie depicting the true story of Charles Cullen, the prolific serial killer who terrorized multiple Lehigh Valley-area hospitals, because as of today, “The Good Nurse” is available on the streaming platform.
Ghost hunting at the George Taylor House
“We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of the Interstate Paranormal Research group which hosted an event earlier this year at the George Taylor House in Catasauqua. “We hope to raise more money for the house and the restoration committee and to also get more people...
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
Bethlehem Tree Lighting Scheduled. Volunteers, Sponsors Sought.
Citizens Christmas City Committee requests donations to prepare for most magical night of the year. Time: Payrow Plaza/City Hall | 10 E. Church Street | Bethlehem, PA. Bethlehem, PA (October 27, 2022) – Bethlehem’s Citizen’s Christmas City Committee is looking for volunteers and donations to support the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony. “We’re just a blink away from the most wonderful time of the year and we can’t wait to see the community come together to deck the halls,” said Kelly Smith, the Director of the Downtown Bethlehem Association.
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
Valley Youth House Hosts Annual Holiday Gift Drive
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA (10/28/22) – The holidays are an especially difficult time for the youth. and families served by Valley Youth House. The Holiday Gift Drive annually raises funds from. the Lehigh Valley community in order to provide holiday gifts to over 1,500 youth and families served by the...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
Saucon Valley High School Bonfire Lights Up the Night (PHOTOS)
It was better late than never that Saucon Valley High School’s Homecoming bonfire–postponed by rain two weeks ago–was lit Thursday night at the school district stadium. Hundreds of students, staff and community members participated in the annual fall tradition of building, lighting and watching the bonfire as an expression of school spirit.
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers
A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
