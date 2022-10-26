ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
utv44.com

Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
ALABAMA STATE
WEAR

UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

MPD: Outreach is helping to target the violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Joan Reiser has lived here in Mobile since 1950 and says youth violence has only gotten worse. “I don’t recall it being this bad. It’s temperament. There’s no patience with each other,” says Reiser. She says Mobile P.D. is headed in...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile County officials host townhall addressing Fentanyl crisis

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile officials held a townhall Friday addressing the fentanyl crisis threatening our community. Representatives are sounding the alarm, saying Mobile County is directly impacted by the drugs that are coming across the border as we speak. Part of the reason why these conversations are happening,...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

3 county schools awarded gifts

Escambia County High School was one of three high schools in the county to receive an $8,000 gift from Sen. Greg Albritton, school system officials announced Monday. The other two schools were Flomaton High School and W.S. Neal High School. Albritton dropped off the checks recently at each school, which...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

The Greater Gulf State Fair returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile is officially open!. Thousands are expected to turn out at the fair, which lasts through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. There's a little something for everyone... rides, games, shows, live music, and, of course, all...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Superintendent of Archdiocese schools announces retirement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile has announced she is retiring at the end of the school year. Gwen Byrd has been the superintendent for almost 40 years and served in the archdiocese for 46 years in various positions. She was recently honored for her leadership by the […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
FAIRHOPE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy