Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
WEAR
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
WALA-TV FOX10
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community. Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center...
utv44.com
MPD: Outreach is helping to target the violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Joan Reiser has lived here in Mobile since 1950 and says youth violence has only gotten worse. “I don’t recall it being this bad. It’s temperament. There’s no patience with each other,” says Reiser. She says Mobile P.D. is headed in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
utv44.com
Mobile County officials host townhall addressing Fentanyl crisis
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile officials held a townhall Friday addressing the fentanyl crisis threatening our community. Representatives are sounding the alarm, saying Mobile County is directly impacted by the drugs that are coming across the border as we speak. Part of the reason why these conversations are happening,...
Atmore Advance
3 county schools awarded gifts
Escambia County High School was one of three high schools in the county to receive an $8,000 gift from Sen. Greg Albritton, school system officials announced Monday. The other two schools were Flomaton High School and W.S. Neal High School. Albritton dropped off the checks recently at each school, which...
WALA-TV FOX10
Spring Hill College students rally after racial slurs were written on a campus building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A racial slur discovered on the outside of a Spring Hill College residence hall caused concern. Hundreds rallied peacefully Thursday, saying the nasty words are unacceptable. It was written on the outside of ‘New Hall’ Wednesday morning and quickly cleaned up. “It’s something that...
Mobile homeless camp cleared from underpass for inspection work
A homeless camp underneath Government Boulevard near I-65 has been cleared, so the state can clean up the camp and inspect the bridge.
utv44.com
The Greater Gulf State Fair returns to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile is officially open!. Thousands are expected to turn out at the fair, which lasts through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. There's a little something for everyone... rides, games, shows, live music, and, of course, all...
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
New law aims to slow catalytic converter thefts, 1st arrest in Baldwin County
A Foley man is in jail charged with possession of a "used or detached catalytic converter". It's the first arrest in Baldwin County under a new law that went into effect in June.
Superintendent of Archdiocese schools announces retirement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile has announced she is retiring at the end of the school year. Gwen Byrd has been the superintendent for almost 40 years and served in the archdiocese for 46 years in various positions. She was recently honored for her leadership by the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Middle School students had a special guest stop by today. But he’s not just any guest-- he’s hailing from Washington, D.C.’s Library of Congress. Author and speaker Jason Reynolds brought a message of hope-- that every person has a story worth...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a wanted murder suspect were put behind bars accused of fighting back at Mobile County deputies. Deputies and investigators showed up to a house in Semmes Wednesday looking for Joseph Timmons. Timmons is wanted in the murder of Tristan Bohannon. But according to...
‘Tripledemic’ affects Mobile hospitals; professionals say this is only the beginning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases have been increasing across the nation. Because of the increased amount of cases, health officials are calling this a “tripledemic.” Medical professionals in the Mobile area say the term “tripledemic” is accurate and that this is only the beginning […]
utv44.com
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office jails family of Chickasaw murder suspect for non-compliance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook Thursday that they have jailed the mother, stepfather, and stepsister of a murder suspect for non-compliance in their murder investigation. Joseph Michael Timmons. is wanted for the murder of Tristan Michael Bohannon. Tristan was shot and killed...
utv44.com
Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County referendum election to determine commission oversight on private property
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The midterm elections are less than two weeks away and the ballot this time around is a lengthy one. Mixed in among all the offices and state-wide amendments is a referendum election in Baldwin County. Voters will decide if they want the County Commission to adopt ordinances related to public welfare.
wbrc.com
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Comments / 1